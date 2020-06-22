Waterjet Cutting Machine Consumables Market expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.5% during 2018–2026

Persistence Market Research delivers key insights on the global Waterjet Cutting Machine Consumables market in its latest report titled “Waterjet Cutting Machine Consumables Market: Global Industry Analysis 2012 – 2017 and Forecast 2018 – 2026”, which examines the Waterjet Cutting Machine Consumables market and offers critical insights for the next eight years.

Based on the findings specified in the report, the Waterjet Cutting Machine Consumables market is expected to witness steady growth over the forecast period, primarily due to growing industrialization in emerging countries, such as Brazil, India and China. It is anticipated that the growth in fabrication industries will increase the demand for Waterjet cutting machine consumables during the forecast period. The global Waterjet Cutting Machine Consumables market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period (2018–2026).

Global Waterjet Cutting Machine Consumables Market Dynamics

Government support and increased outsourcing of manufacturing endeavors from developed nations has propelled industrialization in emerging economies. Growing industrialization in emerging countries, such as China, India and Brazil, is expected to fuel the growth of fabrication industries, which in turn, is anticipated to increase the demand for waterjet cutting machine consumables during the forecast period. The booming automotive sector will promote the demand for metal sheet components and their fabrication. This is another important factor anticipated to push the growth of the waterjet machine consumables market.

However, a lack of trained professionals to operate waterjet cutting machines may indirectly result into safety hazards as well as low production output. Operators or technicians must be properly trained and should hold prior experience to facilitate effective operation of waterjet cutting machines. That apart, need for skilled professional increases the cost of training and thus, might restrain the growth of the waterjet cutting machine consumables market. Waterjet cutting machines can be controlled with the help of CNC programming or with a manual remote by an operator. The operator must be skilled and trained, otherwise there are chances of accidents and operation time may increase significantly, thereby having a direct impact on company’s income.

Global Waterjet Cutting Machine Consumables Market: Segmentation Overview

On the basis of product type, the Waterjet Cutting Machine Consumables market has been segmented into Abrasives, Nozzles, Water Filters, Gratings, Focus tubes and Others. The Others (Mixing Chambers, Orifice, etc.) segment dominated the global market and was followed by abrasive segment in 2017

On the basis of end use, metal fabrication segment is projected to register significant growth during the forecast period due to the high demand for waterjet cutting machines from the metal fabrication industry

On the basis of application, the Waterjet Cutting Machine Consumables market has been segmented into pure waterjet cutting and abrasive waterjet cutting machines. Abrasive waterjet cutting application is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period

Global Waterjet Cutting Machine Consumables Market: Regional Overview

North America, followed by Europe, is estimated to dominate the global Waterjet Cutting Machine Consumables market throughout the forecast period. Asia Pacific is expected to be an opportunistic market owing to increasing industrialization as well as the manufacturing sector.

Furthermore, increasing investments in automotive and manufacturing sectors in emerging regions will also create significant opportunities in the waterjet cutting machine consumables market. Moreover, the waterjet cutting machine consumables market is estimated to generate significant revenue from emerging economies due to significant growth in construction and metal fabrication industries.

