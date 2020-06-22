Strategic report on Data Center Construction Market is Booming Globally | Aceco TI, AECOM, Equinix, Fluor, Turner Construction, DPR Construction

ReportsWeb.com published “Data Center Construction Market” from its database. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Data centers are data storage and processing solutions that are either physical/ virtual or remote location-based facilitating enterprises to enhance their operations. The increase in the use of big data analytics, cloud-based services, and the Internet of things (IoT) has aided the growth in the construction of data centers worldwide. In terms of data center operations, the US is the largest country, followed by the European countries such as the UK and Germany.

According to this study, over the next five years the Data Center Construction market will register a 8.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 31120 million by 2025, from $ 22620 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Data Center Construction business.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the data center construction market in the Global region for 2020-2025. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the investments made in new data centers.

Segmentation by type:

Electrical Construction

Mechanical Construction

General Construction

Segmentation by application:

Finance

Internet

Telecommunications

Government

Publisher’s report, Data Center Construction Market in the Global Region 2020-2025, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

Aceco TI

AECOM

Equinix

Fluor

Turner Construction

DPR Construction

Constructora Sudamericana S.A.

Market driver:

– Reduction in OPEX

Market challenge:

– Lack of construction and operational expertise

Market trend:

– Adoption of energy-efficient infrastructure

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.