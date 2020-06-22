Scholarly Research Portraying Pros and Cons of Video Games

Video Games are considered to relieve stress and anxiety primarily. It is also considered as a major source of entertainment. That’s true. When you play a game, you are relieving your stress and anxiety. On the other hand, you are also having proper entertainment. If that’s happening occasionally, that’s fine. What if someone is doing so on every day? For sure, there would be impacts on this. Because whenever you are having something in excess, is always brings impacts. Would those impacts be good for your personality as well as your mental health? Would those impacts be bad for your health? That’s an endless debate, you need to consider one thing you are going to embrace those impacts anyway no matter they are good or bad. Keeping in view the prevailing addiction of Video Games across the countries, various scholarly articles have been published. These articles reflect the pros as well as cons of playing video games excessively. Let’s understand it with a simplistic example, if you are wearing Prescription Glasses day and night, for sure, there would be impacts of it even though these glasses are good for the eyes.

Advantages.

Video games are primarily aimed to provide entertainment as well as refreshment to the audience. That’s very correct. If you are playing video games, you can also embrace the advantageous parameters. Here are some of the advantageous parameters that you can have while playing a video game.

Brain Booster.

There are two types of people. First, people who are very active in their life. Second, people who are very passive in their life. It isn’t about success or prestige. It is about the behavioral aspect. It has been witnessed that people who play video games are very much active in their behavior. They actively perceive things. They actively participate in their life. They are doing so because their brain is boosting due to the video games. Video Games do boost the brain that’s a fact. That’s the reason, people who play these games are mentally sharp and stable.

Real-Time & Real-Time Improvisation.

What do you think about what video games are all about? Responsiveness, quickness, and improvisation. That’s the essence of it. While you are playing video games, you are improvising bad situations in the game. If you continue to do, that becomes a habit. A habit to improvise things in a real-time and real-life scenario. That’s a reality. If you analyze this situation critically, you would find it very handier as well as very productive. It brings a sense of confidence in your life. That’s very good for your mental health.

Anxiety & Depression Controller.

Have you ever seen a video game player talking about anxiety or feeling depressed? No that’s not the case. That cannot be possible. Because video games are primarily made to contain depression as well as anxiety in the best possible. That’s the core purpose of video gaming. It clears your minds as the dust is cleared after the rain. Everything becomes clear and find. That’s the reason, it is a perfect match to deal with anxiety as well as depression.

Disadvantages.

There is always another side of the coin. Video games are advantageous, that’s fine. But they are disadvantageous as well. They can cause you damage, not physically but mentally. They can harm your mental health as well.

Inclination towards Violence.

Have you ever thought why most of the games are about fighting? Because it feels good to kill the enemies. Because it feels good to have power in your hands. That’s how it starts. People turn their inclination towards violence and fighting. They tend to follow that pattern in real life as well. That’s the reason, the possibilities to become a violent increase with playing video games more based on fighting. That’s a very natural sort of impact. There is no sophistication in that or people talking nicely in Safety Glasses.

Social Isolation.

If you are hanging out with your friends, you cannot play games. If you are playing games with your friends, you cannot hang up with your friends or buddies. Do you understand the difference? Yes, that’s very much clear that your video games are leading you to social isolation. That’s a very bad impact on video gaming. You need to get rid of that until it becomes a habit or addiction.

Addiction.

If you are doing a job again and again for the sake of pleasure, it becomes a habit. There is also the next level to this when things go beyond habit. That’s the level called addiction. Yes, you might get addicted to these video games. If you are excessively playing video games, you are falling prey to the addiction. That’s very bad for your mental health. What if you aren’t able to play the game, you wouldn’t be able to focus on anything.