Rising Popularity of Contract Research Organization Market: Know How it Driving Industry Growth by World in Recent Year | IQVIA, WuXi Pharmatech, PRA Health Sciences, LabCorp, Syneos Health

Latest report, “Contract Research Organization Market – Global Deals and Operational Strategies” discusses the deal making activity during the past five years and in-depth analysis of the key deals involving more than 40 public and privately held CROs. The operational strategies adopted by key players in the recent years have been listed. A heat-map analysis of the key companies was done based on their firm utilization and capital management. SWOT analysis and profiles are given for the key companies in the market.

The global Contract Research Organization Services (CROs) market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 4.1% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 41640 million by 2025, from USD 35430 million in 2019.

The major players covered in Contract Research Organization Services (CROs) are: IQVIA, WuXi Pharmatech, PRA Health Sciences, LabCorp, Syneos Health, PAREXEL, MeDPAce Holdings, ICON PLC, PPD, Charles River, SGS, Envigo, MPI Research

The Scope Of The Report Includes:-

Overview of key reasons behind outsourcing, outsourcing service models

Examples of operational strategies

Global deals analysis by type and value

Major acquisitions and partnerships

Regional analysis of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Emerging markets

Company benchmarking based on heatmap analysis

Vendor positioning

SWOT analysis and profiles of key players

By Type, Contract Research Organization Services (CROs) market has been segmented into: Oncology, CNS Disorders, Infectious Diseases, Cardiovascular Diseases, Immunological Disorders, Respiratory Disorders, Diabetes, Therapeutic Areas

By Application, Contract Research Organization Services (CROs) has been segmented into: Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies, Medical Device Companies, Academic Institutes

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Contract Research Organization Services (CROs) market in important countries (regions), including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

