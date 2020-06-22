Global Machine Learning Chip Market Growing Massively by 2020-2027 Major Players: Intel Corporation, Xilinx, SAMSUNG, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., NVIDIA Corporation, Wave Computing, Inc.

Machine Learning Chip Market is expected to reach USD 72.45 billion by 2027 witnessing market growth with the rate of 40.60% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

This Machine Learning Chip market research document is structured by performing the systematic, objective and exhaustive study of the facts related to several subjects in the field of marketing. This market report provides relevant and specific information to the decision makers in a right direction which saves their time and support in what they do most excellent. Under market segmentation, research and analysis is done based on application, vertical, deployment model, end user, and geography. The major aspects of this Machine Learning Chip report include complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints, key market players involved in this industry, detailed analysis of the market segmentation, and competitive analysis of the key players.

Top key players: Google Inc, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Advanced Micro Devices, Inc, BitMain Technologies Holding Company, Intel Corporation, Xilinx, SAMSUNG, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., NVIDIA Corporation, Wave Computing, Inc., Graphcore, IBM Corporation, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, Micron Technology, Inc.

“Product definition” Introduction of quantum computing, rising applications of machine learning in various industries, adoption of artificial intelligence across the globe, are some of the factors that will likely to enhance the growth of the machine learning chip market in the forecast period of 2020-2027. On the other hand, growing smart cities and smart homes, adoption of internet of things worldwide, technological advancement which will further boost various opportunities that will lead to the growth of the machine learning chip market in the above mentioned forecast period.

Lack of skilled workforce along with phobia related to artificial intelligence are acting as market restraints for machine learning chip in the above mentioned forecasted period.

Global Machine Learning Chip Market: Segment Analysis

Global Machine Learning Chip Market By Chip Type (GPU, ASIC, FPGA, CPU, Others), Technology (System-on-Chip, System-in-Package, Multi-Chip Module, Others), Industry Vertical (Media & Advertising, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail, Healthcare, Automotive & Transportation, Others), Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Machine Learning Chip Market Country Level Analysis

Machine learning chip market is analysed and market size, volume information is provided by country, chip type, technology and industry vertical as referenced above.

The countries covered in the machine learning chip market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

North America will dominate the machine learning chip market due to the prevalence of majority of manufacturers while Europe will expect to grow in the forecast period of 2020-2027 due to the adoption of advanced technology.

Global Machine Learning Chip Market Scope and Market Size

Machine learning chip market is segmented on the basis of chip type, technology and industry vertical. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

Machine learning chip market, on the basis of chip type has been segmented into GPU, ASIC, FPGA, CPU, and others. Others have been further segmented into NPU & hybrid chip.

Based on technology, the machine learning chip market has been segmented into system-on-chip, system-in-package, multi-chip module, and others

On the basis of industry vertical, the machine learning chip market has been segmented into media & advertising, BFSI, IT & telecom, retail, healthcare, automotive & transportation, and others

In addition, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2019 | Base year – 2019 | Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Table of Content: Global Machine Learning Chip Market Research Report 2020-2027

Chapter 1: Machine Learning Chip Market Overview

Chapter 2: Machine Learning Chip Market Economic Impact

Chapter 3: Competition by Manufacturer

Chapter 4: Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2020-2027)

Chapter 5: Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions (2020-2027)

Chapter 6: Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7: Machine Learning Chip Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8: Machine Learning Chip Market by Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9: Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10: Machine Learning Chip Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11: Machine Learning Chip Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 12: Machine Learning Chip Market Forecast (2020-2027)

Chapter 13: Appendix

