Global Automotive OEMs Market: The Next Booming Segment in the World | Daimler AG; Robert Bosch GmbH; Magneti Marelli S.p.A.; Continental AG; ZF Friedrichshafen AG; Exide Technologies

Automotive OEMs Market is expected to rise with a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Future Outlook and by Top key players Analysis OEMs market are Volkswagen AG; TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION; General Motors; MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION; Ford Motor Company; Nissan; BMW AG; Fiat Chrysler Automobiles; Daimler AG; Robert Bosch GmbH; Magneti Marelli S.p.A.; Continental AG; ZF Friedrichshafen AG; Exide Technologies; Siemens; MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LIMITED; Honda Motor Co., Ltd.; Delphi Technologies; CIE Automotive; Aptiv; DENSO CORPORATION and Valeo.

“Product definition” Automotive OEMs can be defined as those manufacturers, organisations and developers that are focused on the manufacturing of components/devices utilized in vehicles. The components/devices that are produced by these manufacturers are of the utmost quality and use the highest levels of raw materials. These parts are used in the production of vehicles during the assembly and manufacturing of the entire vehicle.

Global Automotive OEMs Market: Segment Analysis

What are the major market growth drivers?

Innovation of technologies and advancements in product offerings is one of the major factors driving the growth of the market

Growth in need of light-weighted fuel efficient advanced OEM parts amid presence of strict regulations for fuel efficiency and vehicle emissions; this factor is expected to act as a driver for the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

High cost of OEM parts and components is one of the major factors acting as a restraint to the growth of the market

Increasing prevalence of counterfeit OEM products in the market is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Key Developments in the Market: Automotive OEMs Market

In September 2018, CIE Automotive announced they had acquired INTEVA ROOF SYSTEMS, for USD 755 million. With this acquisition CIE has achieved the status of top three roof system manufacturers globally. This acquisition includes various manufacturing facilities as well as R&D centers globally, along with the customer portfolio of various automotive OEMs

In March 2018, Volkswagen AG announced that they are planning to expand their production of electric vehicles globally, where around 16 locations worldwide will be focused on the production of electric vehicles. This expansion plans will be aligned with the market adoption of electric vehicles preferences and usages

In addition, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2019 | Base year – 2019 | Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Table of Content: Global Automotive OEMs Market Research Report 2020-2027

Chapter 1: Automotive OEMs Market Overview

Chapter 2: Automotive OEMs Market Economic Impact

Chapter 3: Competition by Manufacturer

Chapter 4: Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2020-2027)

Chapter 5: Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions (2020-2027)

Chapter 6: Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7: Automotive OEMs Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8: Automotive OEMs Market by Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9: Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10: Automotive OEMs Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11: Automotive OEMs Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 12: Automotive OEMs Market Forecast (2020-2027)

Chapter 13: Appendix

