COVID19-Updated:Healthcare IT Market Major Technology Giants in Buzz Again | Cerner, Allscripts Healthcare, LLC, Carestream Health, Agfa-Gevaert Group, Athenahealth, eClinicalWorks

Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 607.48 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 15.85% in the above-mentioned forecast period. The increase in technological know-how, growing volume of patient data, and demand for quick and efficient healthcare processes and systems will help in driving the growth of the healthcare IT market.

Increasing digitization in the healthcare industry and demand for value based care and rising cost of provision of healthcare services coupled with the increasing number of healthcare facilities will likely to accelerate the growth of the healthcare IT market in the forecast period of 2020-2027. On the other hand, high integration of the healthcare IT sector to overcome the issues regarding big data management and its safety will further boost the various opportunities that will lead to the growth of the healthcare IT market in the above mentioned forecast period.

IT Infrastructural constraints in the developing countries will likely to hamper the growth of the healthcare IT market in the above mentioned forecast period.

The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) have significantly affecting the Infrastructure in overall market in 2020. The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future. Know more with latest edition of Global Healthcare IT Market Study; Early buyers will receive 20% customization free on report

Some Of The Prominent Players In The Market Are

Epic Systems Corporation

McKesson Corporation

Cerner Corporation

Allscripts Healthcare, LLC

Carestream Health

Agfa-Gevaert Group

Athenahealth

eClinicalWorks

General Electric

Greenway Health, LLC

Infor

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Oracle

On the basis of report- titled segments and sub-segment of the market are highlighted below:

By Solutions & Services (Solutions, HCIT Outsourcing Services and Others)

By Component Type (Software and Hardware)

By Delivery Mode (On-Premise and Cloud-Based), End-Users (Providers and Payers)

