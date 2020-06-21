Telehealth Marke Market 2020 – Key Regions, Company Profile, Opportunity and Challenge 2025

Global Telehealth Marke Market Research Report Cover Covid-19 Impact

The ‘Telehealth Marke market’ research report fabricated by Brand Essence Market Research is an in-depth analysis of the latest trends persuading the business outlook. The report also offers a concise summary of statistics, market valuation, and profit forecast, along with elucidating paradigms of the evolving competitive environment and business strategies enforced by the behemoths of this industry.

Telehealth Market rapid growth in smartphones usage and increasing demand of chronic diseases management are key drivers for Global Telehealth Market.

Scope of Global Telehealth Market Reports

Telehealth is the remote exchange of data between a patient at home and their clinician(s) to assist in diagnosis and monitoring typically used to support patients with long term conditions. It works by monitoring vital signs like blood pressure and then transmitting the data to a telehealth monitoring center or a health care professional via a telephone line or broadband. The data is then monitored against parameters set by the individual™s clinician. Since the early 1990s, the telehealth network has helped connect patients to health care providers from their own homes. Increasing technology has made the service more efficient, with live audio and video sessions enhancing virtual health care. So, during the study of Global Telehealth market, we have considered Telehealth revenue to analyze the market.

Global Telehealth Market report is segmented on the basis of Component type, Delivery Model Type, End User type and by regional & country level. Based on Component type global Telehealth Market is classified Hardware, Software and Service. Based upon Delivery Model, global Telehealth Market is classified as Real time, Store and forward, Remote Patient Monitoring and mHealth. Based upon End User type, global Telehealth Market is classified as B2B and B2C.

The regions covered in this Telehealth Market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of Telehealth is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Key Players for Global Telehealth Market Reports-

Global Telehealth market report covers prominent players like Polycom, Life Care Solutions, Siemens Healthcare, Robert Bosch Healthcare, Eladoc Inc., American Well, BioTelemetry, Inc., Medtronic, Aerotel Medical Systems Ltd., InTouch Technologies, Inc., Honeywell International, Inc., GE Healthcare, and AMD Global Telemedicine, Inc., Cerner Corporation, McKesson Corporation, Medtronic Inc., InstaMD, The Medvivo Group, Philips Healthcare, USARAD Holdings Inc., Robert Bosch Healthcare, Vitaphone GmbH, Cisco Systems Inc., SnapMD Inc., Tunstall Healthcare and others.

Global Telehealth Market Dynamics

Surge in demand for self-care devices/solutions such as mHealth and remote monitoring are expected to fuel the growth of the market dearth of healthcare professionals worldwide, improvements in telecommunication infrastructure, increasing utilization of connected devices for the management of chronic diseases. Telehealth systems are emerging in response to increased prevalence of chronic diseases, increased healthcare needs, new wireless technologies, better video and monitoring technologies, decreasing healthcare resources, an emphasis on reducing hospital days, and growing confidence in cost-effectiveness. However, lack of technological awareness among the ageing population and data security are the major restrains of the Global Telehealth Market. Nonetheless, untapped market and technological advancements may generate new opportunities in forecast period.

Global Telehealth Market Regional Analysis

North America dominates the market with highest market share followed by Europe. High health care expenditure, government initiatives, high rate of adoption of new technologies and increasing funding by private and public organizations A number of mobile apps targeted at wellness and fitness are also offered in the U.S. and constitute 13% of the total mobile health deployments. 58 % of prescription drug users report refilling prescriptions using a mobile health application.

Europe is the second largest market for Telehealth due to increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and increasing technological advancements. The National Health Services (NHS) in England has committed to an informatics strategy to transform healthcare service delivery using technology at national and local levels

Asia Pacific Telehealth Market is witnessed with strong growth rate majorly due to increasing number of smartphone users, increasing burden of chronic diseases, increasing awareness about digital technology and government funding for research and development. Asia Pacific region has topped the world in growth of smartphone traffic to the internet. India and China delivered a staggering 717 million and 300 million consumers respectively in the year 2017. Practo, the leading Telehealth platform in India, allows smartphone users all over the country to access doctors and specialists, and boasts over 40 million medical appointments per year.

Key Benefits for Global Telehealth Market Reports

Global Telehealth Market report covers in depth historical and forecast analysis.

Global Telehealth Market research report provides detail information about Market Introduction, Market Summary, Global market Revenue (Revenue USD), Market Drivers, Market Restraints, Market opportunities, Competitive Analysis, Regional and Country Level.

Global Telehealth Market report helps to identify opportunities in market place.

Global Telehealth Market report covers extensive analysis of emerging trends and competitive landscape.

Telehealth Market Segmentation

By Component

Hardware

Software

Services

By Delivery Model

Real Time

Store and Forward

Remote Patient Monitoring

mHealth

By End User

B2B

Providers

Payers

Employers

B2C

Patients

Caregivers

By Region

North America

U.S.

Mexico

Canada

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Italy

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Latin America

Brazil

The Middle East and Africa

GCC

Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

