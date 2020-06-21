Solar Street Lighting System Market 2020-2025 2020 Growth: Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast

Global Solar Street Lighting System Market Research Report Cover Covid-19 Impact

The ‘Solar Street Lighting System market’ research report fabricated by Brand Essence Market Research is an in-depth analysis of the latest trends persuading the business outlook. The report also offers a concise summary of statistics, market valuation, and profit forecast, along with elucidating paradigms of the evolving competitive environment and business strategies enforced by the behemoths of this industry.

Global Solar Street Lighting System Market 2018-2024

The forecast period 2018-2024 is expected to show noticeable growth in Global Solar Street Lighting System Market. There will be a new resurgence in the sales and utilization of Solar Street Lighting System. Are you ready to cope up with growing market? No, then have a look at our report overview and send your query to us.

Our report studies global Solar Street Lighting System market and covers historical and forecast data for type, source type, application, regional and country.

Along with these leading players, there are number of other small and mid-sized players who are coming with huge investment and innovative technology launch in the Solar Street Lighting System industry.

Solar Street Lighting System Market Segmentation

By Lighting Source Type,

Light Emitting Diode (LED)

Compact Fluorescent Lamps (CFL)

By Type,

Standalone

Grid connected

By Application,

Industrial

Residential

Commercial

Based on the lighting source type segment, the Compact Fluorescent Lamps (CFL) segment was dominated the market in 2016. Light Emitting Diode (LED) segment is expected to dominate solar street lighting system market due to the increased lifespan of LEDs and the low annual operating costs. High Benefits such as fewer glares that ensure better visibility and limited light pollution will drive the growth of this market segment in the coming years.

On the basis of the application segment, commercial segment is anticipated to lead the global market due to rising initiatives by governments and public authorities to use solar lighting. The commercial segment of the global solar lighting market is likely to acquire 68.2% of market share by the end of 2024.

By Region

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

The Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

The Middle East and Africa

Our new report discusses issues and events affecting the solar street lighting system market.

The report covers discussions and qualitative analyses:

Technological Development

Innovation Solar Street Lighting System market

Increasing Demand of Solar Street Lighting System

Market share analysis of the top industry players

Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, and regional markets

Market Drivers:

The increased support from the governments of several countries across the world.

Constantly increasing cost of fuels like Coal, fuel oil and Natural Gas which are traditionally used to produce Electricity.

Market Restraints:

Unpredictable climatic conditions

Lack of Skilled workers and technicians

Future Opportunity:

Use of Solar Street Lighting System is expected to be higher in future, because developing countries will start preferring the decentralized off-grid power systems such as solar, and will increasingly install solar street lights, in turn, boosting the growth of the market.

The constantly increasing energy costs and the rise in demand for electricity has induced many governments to form partnerships with international organizations and regional non-governmental organizations (NGOs) to introduce various schemes that provide subsidies for the implementation of solar lighting systems. This will encourage vendors to offer efficient lighting solutions that will be isolated from the national grid. such initiatives will drive the growth of the solar street lighting market especially in the developing countries.

Solar Street Lighting System Market Key Players

Philips Lighting Holding B.V

Dragons Breath Solar

SOKOYO Solar Group

Sol Inc

Bridgelux Inc

Stiefel Laboratories

Omega Solar

Solektra International

MarSunna Design

Yingli Solar

Leadsun VerySol GmbH

Urja Global Ltd

Solar Street Lights US

Others

Key Reasons to Purchase:

To gain insightful analyses of the market and a comprehensive understanding of the impact of COVID-19 is likely to have on the Solar Street Lighting System Market during the forecast period between 2020 and 2026, and its commercial landscape

To learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by your competitors and other leading companies

To understand the future outlook and prospects of the Solar Street Lighting System Market post COVID-19

To understand the changes in rules and regulations in various countries during COVID-19 and its possible effects on the market in the future.

