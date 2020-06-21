Sleep Apnea devices Market: 2020 Opportunities, Key Players, Competitive and Regional Analysis by Forecast 2025

Global Sleep Apnea devices Market Research Report Cover Covid-19 Impact

Increasing prevalence sleep related disease and changing human lifestyle are some of the factors responsible for the growth of Sleep Apnea devices Market.

Sleep apnea is defined as cessation of air at nose and mouth lasting at least 10 seconds while sleeping. According to a report published by World Health Organization (WHO), it is estimated that currently over 100 million people are affected by sleep apnea world-wide. Sleep apnea can affect people of all ages, including babies and children but is significantly common in people of more than forty years of age and those who are obese. So, during the study of global Sleep apnea devices market, we have considered Sleep Apnea devices and consumables to analyze the market.

Global Sleep apnea devices market report is segmented on the basis of disease type, product type, end user and by regional & country level. Based upon disease type, global Sleep Apnea devices market is classified as Obstructive, Central and Mixed type. Based upon Product type, global Sleep Apnea devices market is classified as Diagnostic type and Therapeutic type. Based upon end user, global Sleep Apnea devices market is classified as Hospitals, Sleep Clinics, Home Care settings and others.

The regions covered in this Sleep apnea devices market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of Sleep apnea devices is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Global Sleep apnea devices market reports covers prominent players like Philips Healthcare, Lowenstein Medical Technology, ResMed, Philips Healthcare, Carefusion, Cadwell, HOFFRICHTER GmBH, Weinmann Medical Technology, Breas Medical, Fisher &Paykal Healthcare, Honeywell International Inc., Medicraft Medical Systems Inc., Meditech Equipment Co. Ltd., Micomme Medical Technology, North-Southern Electronics Ltd., Sheyang RMS and others.

Downsides of urban lifestyle such as long working hours, over use of electronic gadgets, obesity, diabetes, stress and anxiety have resulted in increased sleep disorders, consequently driving sleep apnea devices demand. According to World Health Organization 71.3 per cent of deaths in 2016 were caused by œlifestyle diseases. The study shows a rise from 57.6 per cent per cent in 1990.Moreover, technological advancements and increasing investment in research & development from medical device manufacturers are continuously responsible for the growth of global sleep apnea devices market. However, a single Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) device ranges from USD 500 to USD 3500. Therefore, high cost associated with the device and lack of knowledge amongst the users may affect the growth of Global Sleep Apnea devices market Nonetheless, untapped market and technological advancement may generate new opportunities in forecast period.

North America dominates the market with highest market share of sleep apnea devices market in 2017, followed by Europe. According to the American Sleep Apnea Association, presently more than 22 million people are suffering with sleep apnea. Data published in the American Journal of Epidemiology shows that the estimated prevalence rates of obstructive sleep apnea have increased substantially over the last two decades, mostly because of obesity epidemic. It is now estimated that the proportion of adults between the ages of 30 and 70 years suffering from sleep apnea is around 26 percent. Europe is second largest market for Sleep apnea devices due to the availability of advanced diagnosis and treatment options. In U.K, the National Health Services (NHS) finances the majority of Continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) deployment and covers 100% of the costs of the device and consumables. Asia Pacific Sleep apnea devices market is witnessed with strong growth rate due to increase in patient pool, rise in incidences of Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA) and large number of undiagnosed patients. In Asia, the prevalence of symptomatic Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA) in middle-aged men and women is 4.1-7.5% and 2.1-3.2%, respectively.

By Disease Type

Obstructive

Central

Mixed

By Product Type

Therapeutic Products

Positive Airway Pressure (PAP) Therapy devices

Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)

Bi-Level Positive Airway Pressure (Bi-PAP)

Automatic Positive Airway Pressure (APAP)

Oxygen Devices

Adaptive servo-ventilation (ASV)

Oral devices

Soft Palate Lifters (SPL),

Tongue Retaining Devices (TRD), And

Mandibular Advancement Devices

Others

Surgical Devices

Others

Diagnostic Products

Polysomnography (PSG)

Screening Devices

Actigraphs

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Sleep Clinics

Home Care settings

Others

By Region

North America

U. S.

Mexico

Canada

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Italy

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Latin America

Brazil

The Middle East and Africa

GCC

Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

