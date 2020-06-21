Seed Market 2020 Market Segment, Drivers, Trends, Forecast to 2025

Global Seed Market Research Report Cover Covid-19 Impact

The ‘Seed market’ research report fabricated by Brand Essence Market Research is an in-depth analysis of the latest trends persuading the business outlook. The report also offers a concise summary of statistics, market valuation, and profit forecast, along with elucidating paradigms of the evolving competitive environment and business strategies enforced by the behemoths of this industry.

Seed Market: Growing investment & development from developing country in the agricultural sector are key drivers for global seed market.

Scope of Global Seed Market Reports:

Seed is defined as, the unit of reproduction of a flowering plant, capable of developing into another such plant. Global seed industry, over the years, has evolved by adopting and innovating upon scientific advancements in variety development and quality seed production. The Global seed market has seen a considerable change in the past century, with farmers relying on purchasing seeds from market with better qualities rather than relying on seeds from previous season™s harvest. Growing developments in seed technology have increased the momentum of the industry™s growth, and the introduction of genetically modified crops has further boosted the global seed market.

Global Seed market report is segmented on the basis of type, crop type, Seed Treatment and by regional & country level. Based upon crop type, global Seed market is classified as Oilseeds, Cereals & grains, Fruits & vegetables and Others. Based type, global Seed market is classified as Conventional seed and GM seed. Based upon Seed Treatment, global Seed market is classified as treated and non-treated

The regions covered in this seed market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of Seed is sub divided in to U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Key Players

Global Seed market reports covers prominent players like Syngenta AG, Bayer Crop Science AG, E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company, Monsanto Company, and The Dow Chemical Company KWS SAAT SA, Groupe Lima grain, Sakata Seed Corporation, Rallis India Limited, and Land O™Lakes, Inc.

Market Dynamics:

Agriculture sector is getting more attention worldwide due to government and non-government authorities identify a need to fast-track productivity in order to safeguard food security and improved nutrition with respective growing population. Worlds Farmers is necessary to produce around 1.4% more grain every year as per estimation of population which is representing an increase of approximately 30% by 2030. Growing demand of food across the world is driving the seeds market during the forecast period 2018-2024. In addition, Grain demand is expected to increase approximately by 30% at the end of 2025 i.e. additional 600 million tons. This demand due to population growth, greater economic prosperity in emerging markets, and growing biofuels expansion. Apart from this, around 30% of this additional demand will come due to changes and in habit of consumer diets as opposed to population growth.

Regional Analysis:

North America occupies largest market share due to growing demand for genetically modified seed. North America and Europe together accounts more than 55% market Share for Seed industry. Asia Pacific Seed market is expected to show 8.0% CAGR during the forecast period. China accounted second largest seed market in the world, right behind the United States. However, India also accounted significant share of more than 4% in the global seed market.

Global Seed Market Segmentation :

By Type Analysis

Conventional seed

GM seed

By Crop Type Analysis

Oilseeds

Cereals & grains

Fruits & vegetables

Others

By Seed Treatment Analysis

Treated

Non-treated

By Region

North America

U.S.

Mexico

Canada

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Italy

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Latin America

Brazil

The Middle East and Africa

GCC

Africa

Rest of MEA

