Radiology Information System Market – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2020 – 2025

Global Radiology Information System Market Research Report Cover Covid-19 Impact

The ‘Radiology Information System market’ research report fabricated by Brand Essence Market Research is an in-depth analysis of the latest trends persuading the business outlook. The report also offers a concise summary of statistics, market valuation, and profit forecast, along with elucidating paradigms of the evolving competitive environment and business strategies enforced by the behemoths of this industry.

Radiology Information Systems Market is valued at 712.96 USD Million in 2018 and expected to reach USD 1190.57 Million by 2025 with the CAGR of 7.6% over the forecast period. Increased investment on healthcare expenditure and various technological advancements in software for easy operations are key drivers for Global Radiology Information Systems Market.

Radiology Information Systems report published by the Brandessence Market Research and Consulting Pvt. Ltd. provides the detail information about radiology information system market from various aspects. This repost consist of drivers, restrains, Opportunities which help the market to grow over the analysis period and recent trends which supports the growth of market. This repost consist of regional segmentation with product type, deployment type and end- user.

Radiology Information system are the software used by the healthcare professionals, hospitals and diagnostics centers to maintain the patient data in electronic form. It provides the easy access to the patient data; helps to maintain the complete patient data which includes admission, discharge, reports, appointments and others. This increases the accuracy and reduces the error which takes place due to the manual errors. Radiology segments various types of diagnostics test such as ultrasound, X-ray, MRI, CT scan and others. These radiology diagnostics test will helps in the diagnosis of various chronic diseases as easily as possible and helps healthcare professional to provide better treatment.

Radiology Information System Market Analysis

There are various factors driving the growth of the radiology information system one of the major factors driving the growth in this market are increased prevalence of chronic diseases over the period of time. As per Centers for disease Control and Prevention 2017 report, About 610,000 people die of heart disease in the United States every year that is 1 in every 4 deaths. Furthermore, technological advancement coupled with increased healthcare infrastructure and favorable reimbursement policies are expected to promote the growth of radiology information system market over the forecast period. However, increased concern about data safety is expected to hamper the growth of radiology information system market over the forecast period.

Radiology Information System Market Share

Radiology Information Systems Market Revenue (USD Million) Analysis by Regional and Global, 2019-2025

Radiology Information Systems Market Segmentation:

By Product Type

Integrated RIS

Standalone RIS

By Deployment Type

Web based RIS

Cloud based RIS

On-premise RIS

By End-User

Hospitals

Emergency Healthcare Service Providers

Office Based Physicians

Others

By Region

North America

S.

Canada

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Italy

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East and Africa

GCC

Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

Radiology Information Systems Market Key Players

Epic Systems Corporation

Merge Healthcare Incorporated

MedInformatix, Inc.

GE Healthcare, Inc.

Cerner Corporation

McKesson Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

Carestream Health

Siemens AG

