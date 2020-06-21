Propanol Market 2020 – Key Regions, Company Profile, Opportunity and Challenge 2025

Global Propanol Market Research Report Cover Covid-19 Impact

The ‘Propanol market’ research report fabricated by Brand Essence Market Research is an in-depth analysis of the latest trends persuading the business outlook. The report also offers a concise summary of statistics, market valuation, and profit forecast, along with elucidating paradigms of the evolving competitive environment and business strategies enforced by the behemoths of this industry.

Propanol Market: Global Size, Trends, Competitive, Historical & Forecast Analysis, 2018-2024

Propanol Market: Growth in the chemicals, agriculture and cosmetics & personal care industry are key drivers for Global Propanol Market.

Propanol is a colorless alcohol which exists in two isomeric forms known as Isopropanol and n-Propanol. Isopropanol is also known as isopropyl alcohol which is colorless, flammable alcohol with distinct odor. It has a wide range of application in different industries such as pharmaceutical, cosmetics, paints, dyes, inks, adhesives and others. Propanol is also uses as chemical intermediate in manufacturing of various chemicals such as isopropyl esters, isopropyl amines and others. So, during the study of Propanol market, we have considered propanol product type and applications to analyze the market.

Global Propanol Market report is segmented on the basis of product type, application type, and by regional & country level. Based upon Product type, global Propanol Market is classified as Isopropanol and n-Propanol. Based upon Application type, global Propanol Market is classified as Solvent, Chemical Intermediate, Cosmetics and Pharmaceuticals, Cleansers, Adhesives, and Agricultural Chemicals.

The regions covered in this Propanol Market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of Propanol is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Global Propanol market report covers prominent players like Dow Chemical Company, ISU Chemical Co Ltd., BASF SE, Eastman Chemical Company, China National Petroleum Corporation, Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Royal Dutch Shell Plc., Oxea GMBH, Zhejiang Xinhua Chemical Co Ltd., LCY Chemical Corp., LG Chem Ltd. and others.

The commercialization and growth of global propanol market over the past 25 years has been highly impactful. Due to the increased used from various industries and also used as precursor are the factors driving the growth of Propanol market. Furthermore, Increase in the consumption of cosmetics, paints, others and increase in the pharmaceutical industry with the increase in healthcare industry has also fueled the growth of Propanol market. For instance, as per primary report, in 2016, the global cosmetic market grew an estimated of around 4% in comparison to the previous year and skincare was the leading category, accounting for about 36 percent of the global market. Increase in the automotive and construction is also expected to support the growth of Propanol market due to the increase in the demand of coating agent. Various technological advancements in different sectors are also expected to create various opportunities over the forecast period. However, stringent rules and regulations associated with the handling and transportation of organic compound may hamper the growth of Propanol market.

North America dominates the market with highest market share which is closely followed by Europe over the forecast period due to increasing demand of cosmetics, pharmaceutical and personal care industries in this region. Most of the cosmetics and personal care products manufacturing companies are from these regions and growing chemical industry will also support the growth of Propanol market in these regions. Asia Pacific is expected to experience a significant growth due to the presence of major consumers from developing regions such as India, China, South Korea and others. High demand of Propanol from chemical industries as paints, solvents and coatings are the major factors. Due to the globalization there is shifting in various production sites to the developing economies in these regions are further expected to support the growth of Propanol market.

Global Propanol market report covers in depth historical and forecast analysis.

Global Propanol Market research report provides detail information about Market Introduction, Market Summary, Global market Revenue (Revenue USD), Market Drivers, Market Restraints, Market opportunities, Competitive Analysis, Regional and Country Level.

Global Propanol Market report helps to identify opportunities in market place.

Global Propanol Market report covers extensive analysis of emerging trends and competitive landscape.

by Product type analysis:

Isopropanol

N-Propanol

by Application type Analysis

Solvent

Chemical Intermediate

Cosmetics and Pharmaceuticals

Cleansers

Adhesives

Agricultural Chemicals

by Regional & Country Analysis

North America

U.S.

Mexico

Canada

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Italy

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Latin America

Brazil

The Middle East and Africa

GCC

Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

