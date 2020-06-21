Phacoemulsification System Market: 2020 Opportunities, Key Players, Competitive and Regional Analysis by Forecast 2025

Global Phacoemulsification System Market Research Report Cover Covid-19 Impact

The ‘Phacoemulsification System market’ research report fabricated by Brand Essence Market Research is an in-depth analysis of the latest trends persuading the business outlook. The report also offers a concise summary of statistics, market valuation, and profit forecast, along with elucidating paradigms of the evolving competitive environment and business strategies enforced by the behemoths of this industry.

Global Phacoemulsification System market is valued at USD 262.50 million in 2018 and expected to reach USD 352.47 million by 2025 with a CAGR of 4.30% over the forecast period. Increase in geriatric population, coupled with lessens expenses by avoiding needless surgeries driving the growth of the market.



Scope of Phacoemulsification System Market Report:

Phacoemulsification is a modern procedure of cataract surgery in which the eye™s internal lens is emulsified with an ultrasonic handpiece and aspirated from the eye. Phacoemulsification systems give a point to perform cataract surgery. For a phacoemulsification system, a standout among the most basic components will be the suction/vacuum part. Associated phacoemulsification and glaucoma surgery are together a practical treatment option for patients with both cataract and glaucoma. The simply persistent glaucoma procedure combined with phacoemulsification results is faster visual treatment and lowers the chances of intraocular pressure (IOP) spikes.

Global Phacoemulsification System Market report is segmented on the basis of disease indication, end users and by regional & country level. Based upon disease indication, global phacoemulsification system market is segmented into cataract, presbyopia, glaucoma and others. Based upon end users global phacoemulsification system market is segmented into hospitals, specialty clinics, ambulatory surgical centers and others.

The regions covered in this phacoemulsification system market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, the market of Phacoemulsification System is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, Middle East Asia (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt) GCC, Africa, etc.

Key Players for Global Phacoemulsification System Market Reports- Some major key players for global Phacoemulsification System market are Alcon Inc., Foamix Ltd., Abbott Medical Optics Inc. (AMO), LIGHTMED, NIDEK CO., LTD., Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Bausch & Lomb Incorporated, OPTIKON 2000 Spa, HOYA, Ophtec, Rayner, STAAR, Lenstec, Human Optics, Biotech Visioncare, Omni Lens Pvt. Ltd, SAV-IOL, Eagle Optics, Aurolab and others.

Global Phacoemulsification System Market Dynamics “ The growing collaboration between the major manufacturers with hospitals is going to drive overall growth of phacoemulsification system market. For instance, in 2017 Alcon, a global leader in eye care celebrates their partnership with Orbis Flying Eye Hospital at London stansted airport. However, factors such as lack of skilled ophthalmologists and consumer knowledge about eye care restrain the growth of emerging markets. Moreover, glaucoma surgery combined with cataract surgery via phacoemulsification and the technological advances in phacoemulsification will provide considerable growth opportunities to phacoemulsification devices manufactures.

The Global Phacoemulsification System market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (ROW). North America dominates the phacoemulsification system market due to large number of manufacturers and technological progression with growing ageing population fuel the growth of the market in this region. According to American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO), in 2011 around 2.71 million people in United States had POAG (Primary Open-Angle Glaucoma), with the highest estimated number among populations aged 70 to 79 years. By this disorder the demand for phacoemulsification system is increases in this region. Europe holds second largest share in phacoemulsification system market. Few countries including France, Spain have established good nonexclusive policies to buy new systems for performing different eye surgeries. Asia-Pacific is having a lucrative market opportunity during the forecast period.

Geographically, this report split global into several key Regions, revenue (Million USD) The geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa) focusing on key countries in each region. It also covers market drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and key issues in Global Phacoemulsification System Market.

Key Benefits for Phacoemulsification System Market Reports

Global market report covers in-depth historical and forecast analysis.

Global market research report provides detail information about Market Introduction, Market Summary, Global market Revenue (Revenue USD), Market Drivers, Market Restraints, Market Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, Regional and Country Level.

Global market report helps to identify opportunities in market place.

Global market report covers extensive analysis of emerging trends and competitive landscape.



Global Phacoemulsification System Market Segmentation

By Disease Indication:

¢Cataract

¢Presbyopia

¢Glaucoma

¢Others

By End-Users:

¢Hospitals

¢Specialty Clinics

¢Ambulatory Surgical Centers

¢Others

By Region

North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

Europe

o UK

o France

o Germany

o Russia

o Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

o China

o South Korea

o India

o Japan

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

Phacoemulsification System Market Key Players:

Alcon Inc.

Foamix Ltd.

Abbott Medical Optics Inc. (AMO)

LIGHTMED

NIDEK CO., LTD.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

Bausch & Lomb Incorporated

OPTIKON 2000 Spa

HOYA

Ophtec

Rayner

STAAR

Lenstec

Human Optics

Biotech Visioncare

Omni Lens Pvt. Ltd

SAV-IOL

Eagle Optics

Aurolab

Other



This comprehensive report will provide:

Enhance your strategic decision making

Assist with your research, presentations and business plans

Show which emerging market opportunities to focus on

Increase your industry knowledge

Keep you up-to-date with crucial market developments

Allow you to develop informed growth strategies

Build your technical insight

Illustrate trends to exploit

Strengthen your analysis of competitors

Provide risk analysis, helping you avoid the pitfalls other companies could make

Ultimately, help you to maximize profitability for your company.

Our Market Research Solution Provides You Answer to Below Mentioned Question:

Which are the driving factors responsible for the growth of market?

Which are the roadblock factors of this market?

What are the new opportunities, by which market will grow in coming years?

What are the trends of this market?

Which are main factors responsible for new product launch?

How big is the global & regional market in terms of revenue, sales and production?

How far will the market grow in forecast period in terms of revenue, sales and production?

Which region is dominating the global market and what are the market shares of each region in the overall market in 2017?

How will each segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these segment account for in 2025?

Which region has more opportunities?

