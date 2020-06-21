Patient Monitoring Equipment Market 2020 Worldwide Industry Size, Key Vendors, Growth Drivers, Opportunity And Competitive Landscape Forecast to 2025

Global Patient Monitoring Equipment Market Research Report Cover Covid-19 Impact

The ‘Patient Monitoring Equipment market’ research report fabricated by Brand Essence Market Research is an in-depth analysis of the latest trends persuading the business outlook. The report also offers a concise summary of statistics, market valuation, and profit forecast, along with elucidating paradigms of the evolving competitive environment and business strategies enforced by the behemoths of this industry.

Global Patient Monitoring Equipment market is valued at USD 19053.49 million in 2018 and expected to reach USD 28460.75 million by 2025 with a CAGR of 5.90% over the forecast period. Growing preference for home and remote monitoring, and ease-of-use and portability of devices to encourage adoption of point-of-care monitoring devices are some factors responsible for the growth of patient monitoring equipment market.



Scope of Patient Monitoring Equipment Market Report:

Patient monitoring equipment includes devices that are intended to measure and observe changes in vital signs, or the neurological and cardiac functions of a patient. Patient monitoring equipments are also used for diagnosing patients with certain health complications, providing alerts and tracking treatments. The most notable patient monitoring equipments include multi-parameter monitoring and pulse oximetry devices. These equipments are essential to surgeries for monitoring vital parameters of the heart, blood and lungs.

Global Patient Monitoring Equipment Market report is segmented on the basis of product, end users and by regional & country level. Based upon product, global patient monitoring equipment market is segmented into hemodynamic monitoring devices, neuromonitoring devices, cardiac monitoring devices, fetal & neonatal monitoring devices, respiratory monitoring devices, multiparameter monitoring devices, remote patient monitoring devices, weight monitoring devices and temperature monitoring devices. Based upon end users global patient monitoring equipment market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, home settings and ambulatory surgical centers (ASC).

The regions covered in this Patient Monitoring Equipment Market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, the market of Patient Monitoring Equipment is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, Middle East Asia (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt) GCC, Africa, etc.

Key Players for Global Patient Monitoring Equipment Market Reports- Some major key players for global patient monitoring equipment market are Abbott Laboratories, GE Healthcare, Nihon Kohden, Omron Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Roche Diagnostics Limited, Biotronik SE & Co. KG, Boston Scientific Corporation, CAS Medical Systems, CONTEC MEDICAL, Dragerwerk, Guangdong Biolight Meditech, Medtronic, Inc., Mindray Medical, Spacelabs Healthcare, St. Jude Medical and others.

Global Patient Monitoring Equipment Market Dynamics “ Rising incidence of chronic diseases, growing preference for home and remote monitoring, and ease-of-use and portability of devices to encourage adoption of point-of-care monitoring devices are some factors responsible for the growth of patient monitoring equipment market. According to World Health Organization (WHO), chronic diseases cause increasing number of deaths worldwide; Diabetes caused 1.6 million deaths in 2015 up from 1.0 million deaths in 2000. So above mention stats itself states that the demand for patient monitoring devices increases globally due to several chronic diseases. However, high cost associated with the technology restrains the growth of the market. Additionally, stringent government regulation is also hindering the growth of the global patient monitoring equipment market.

The global patient monitoring equipment market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (ROW). North America is dominating the market due to increasing adoption of technology, and surging geriatric population in this region. Moreover, European market is also growing and second largest market for Patient monitoring devices. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific market is expected to grow at the fastest pace in the Patient monitoring devices during the forecasted period. Rest of the World is likely to have a limited but steady growth in the market.

Patient Monitoring Equipment Market Segmentation

By Product:

¢Hemodynamic Monitoring Devices

oBlood Glucose

oCholesterol

oBlood Gas & Electrolyte Analyzers/Monitors

oBlood Pressure

¢Neuromonitoring Devices

oElectroencephalograph (EEG) Devices

oMagneto encephalograph (MEG) Devices

oIntracranial Pressure Monitors (ICP)

oTrans cranial Doppler™s (TCD)

oCerebral Oximeters

¢Cardiac Monitoring Devices

oElectrocardiogram (ECG) Devices

oImplantable Loop Recorders (ILR)

oCardiac Output Monitoring (COM) Devices

oEvent Monitors

¢Fetal & Neonatal Monitoring Devices

oUltrasound

oElectronic Fetal Monitoring devices (EFM)

oFetal Doppler

oOthers

¢Respiratory Monitoring Devices

oCapnographs

oAnesthesia Monitors

oSpirometers

oPulse Oximeters

oSleep Apnea Monitoring Devices

¢Multiparameter Monitoring Devices

oHigh Acuity

oMid Acuity

oLow Acuity

¢Remote Patient Monitoring Devices

¢Weight Monitoring Devices

¢Temperature Monitoring Devices

By End-Users:

¢Hospitals & Clinics

¢Home Settings

¢Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASC)

By Region

North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

Europe

o UK

o France

o Germany

o Russia

o Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

o China

o South Korea

o India

o Japan

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

Patient Monitoring Equipment Market Key Players:

Abbott Laboratories

GE Healthcare

Nihon Kohden

Omron Healthcare

Philips Healthcare

Roche Diagnostics Limited

Biotronik SE & Co. KG

Boston Scientific Corporation

CAS Medical Systems

CONTEC MEDICAL

Dragerwerk

Guangdong Biolight Meditech

Medtronic, Inc.

Mindray Medical

Spacelabs Healthcare

St. Jude Medical

Other



