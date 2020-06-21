Nebulizer Market Tendencies, Revenue Forecast and Interesting Opportunities from 2020 to 2025

Global Nebulizer Market Research Report Cover Covid-19 Impact

The ‘Nebulizer market’ research report fabricated by Brand Essence Market Research is an in-depth analysis of the latest trends persuading the business outlook. The report also offers a concise summary of statistics, market valuation, and profit forecast, along with elucidating paradigms of the evolving competitive environment and business strategies enforced by the behemoths of this industry.

Nebulizer Market is valued around USD 863.58 Million in 2018 and expected to reach USD 1315.75 Million by 2025 with the CAGR of 6.2% over the forecast period. Increased prevalence of respiratory disorders and an increase in disposable income and patient awareness are the key drivers for Global Nebulizer Market.

Nebulizer is a medical device which is used for the treatment of respiratory disorders such COPD, asthma and others. It helps in the treatment of respiratory passage inflammation caused by pollutants and others materials. These devices convert the liquid drug into mist or aerosols helps in the respiration. It comes with rechargeable battery electrically powered for wide usage.

Nebulizer Market Analysis

There are various factors driving the growth of the nebulizer, one of the major factors driving the growth in this market are increased prevalence of respiratory diseases due to the congenital, habitual and environmental reasons. As per the WHO 2017 report, around 235 million people suffers from Asthma and it is one of the major non-communicable diseases. In addition, increasing awareness among patients and rise in disposable income of people are expected to support the growth of nebulizer market. Furthermore, increase in the awareness among patient and increase in disposable income of people are expected to support the growth of nebulizer market. Several companies are introducing various cost effective and portable nebulizers which make it easier to use while travelling is also one of the driving factor in this market.

Nebulizer Market Share

Nebulizer Market Revenue (USD Million) Analysis by Regional and Global, 2019-2025

Nebulizer Market Segmentation “

By Product Type

Pneumatic Nebulizer

Ultrasonic Nebulizer

Mesh Nebulizer

By End-User

Home

Hospital

Physician/Clinic

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Italy

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East and Africa

GCC

Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

Nebulizer Market Key Players

DeVillbiss Healthcare

GE Healthcare

Becton Dickinson

Philips Healthcare

Omron Healthcare Inc

PARI Respiratory Equipment

Allied Healthcare Products

Aerogen

