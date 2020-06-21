Microfluidics Market Research Report (2020-2025) by Future Trend, Growth rate, Opportunity, Industry Analysis

Global Microfluidics Market Research Report Cover Covid-19 Impact

Microfluidics Market

Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases like HIV, cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, brain disorders and technological advancement are key drivers responsible for the growth of Microfluidics Market.

It is the science of manipulating and controlling fluids, usually in the range of microliters (10-6) to picoliters (10-12), in networks of channels with dimensions from tens to hundre0ds of micrometers. So during the study of global Microfluidics market, we have considered Microfluidics devices and consumables to analyze the market.

Global Microfluidics market report is segmented on the basis of product type, application, material, end user & geography. Based upon Product type it is classified as Microfluidics chip, instrument, cartridges and reagent. Based upon application it is classified as Peripheral vascular diseases, wound care management, Pharmaceutical and Biotech Research, In-vitro Diagnostics Drug delivery. On the basis of material it is classified as Silicon based, Glass based, Polymer based. On the basis of end users it is classified as Hospitals, Academics, Research Institute, Diagnostic Labs, and Homecare setting.

The regions covered in this Global Microfluidics market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of Computed Tomography is sub divided in to U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Danaher Corporation, PerkinElmer,Inc.,Agilent Technologies, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, RainDance Technologies, Inc., Hoffmann La-Roche Ltd.

The rising healthcare condition is the key driving factors for the growth of the micro fluidics market for earlier detection of infectious diseases such as HIV, cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, brain disorders and sleep disorders and AIDS, easier monitoring and increased personalization, to reaching under-served and remote populations. Moreover, increasing investment in research & development from medical device manufacturers are continuously responsible for the growth of global Microfluidics market. However, Market is highly regulated with stringent and time-consuming approval processes and high cost of instrument are expected to inhibit the growth of the Microfluidics market. Microfluidics chips are sold in market with cost between USD 500 to 5000. Nonetheless, untapped market and technology advancement may generate new opportunities in forecast period.

In North America, the number of new cases of cancer (cancer incidence) is 439.2 per 100,000 men and women per year (based on 2011“2015 cases). The number of cancer deaths (cancer mortality) is 163.5 per 100,000 men and women per year (based on 2011“2015 deaths). North America dominates the market with highest market share due to increased healthcare conditions. Europe is second largest market for Microfluidics market and it is expected to generate new opportunity with product innovation and increased investment in research and development. Asia Pacific Microfluidics market market is witnessed with strong growth rate due to increased government initiatives for public health awareness.

Microfluidics Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Microfluidics Chip

Instruments

Cartridges & Reagent

By Application

Peripheral Vascular Diseases

Wound Care Management

Pharmaceutical & Biotech Research

In vitro Diagnostics

Drug Delivery

Others

By Material

Silicon-Based Microfluidicss

Glass-Based Microfluidicss

Polymer-Based Microfluidicss

Other Materials-Based (Paper & Ceramics) Microfluidicss

By End User

Hospitals

Academic & Research Institute

Diagnostic Lab

Homecare settings

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Mexico

Canada

Europe

U.K.

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

The Middle East and Africa

Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

