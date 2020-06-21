mHealth Market by Companies, Region, Type and End-use Industry 2020 – 2026

Global mHealth Market Research Report Cover Covid-19 Impact

The 'mHealth market' research report fabricated by Brand Essence Market Research is an in-depth analysis of the latest trends persuading the business outlook.

mHealth Market: Rapid growth in smartphones usage and increasing demand of chronic diseases management are key drivers for Global mHealth Market.

Mobile health (mHealth) refers to the different methods or practices to support healthcare and medical services through the use of mobile technologies to monitor a variety of chronic conditions such as heart disease, diabetes, autism, insomnia and asthma. mHealth aims to empower patients with information and management of their own health in order to promote outcomes improvement through enhanced decision-making, to help reduce costs, increase access throughout the system and supply data for predictive modeling of at-risk populations. So, during the study of Global MHealth market, we have considered MHealth revenue to analyze the market.

Global MHealth Market report is segmented on the basis of Device type, Stakeholder Type, Service Type, Application Type, End User type and by regional & country level. Based on Device type global mHealth Market is classified as Pulse Oximeters, Blood Glucose Meters, Sleep Monitoring devices, Neurological Monitoring Device, Cardiac Monitors, Activity Monitors, Blood Pressure Monitors, Wearable Fitness Sensor Devices and others. Based upon Stakeholder Type, global MHealth Market is classified as Healthcare Providers, Mobile Operators, Application Players, Device Vendors and others. Based upon Service type, global mHealth Market is classified as Diagnostics, Monitoring, Treatment, Wellness and fitness and others. Based upon Application type, global MHealth Market is classified as Mobile Apps, Chronic Disease Management, Remote Consultation, Pharmaceutical Applications and others. Based upon End User type, global MHealth Market is classified as Hospitals, Trauma Centers and Research Centers.

The regions covered in this MHealth Market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of MHealth is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Global MHealth market report covers prominent players like Apple Inc., FitBit Inc., Withings, Jawbone, Dexcom Inc., Proteus Digital Health, Omada Health Inc., WellDoc Inc., Livongo Health, Noom Inc., Ginger.io Inc., Propeller Health, 2Morrow Inc., Canary Health, Mango Health, BiogeniQ Inc., Twine Health Inc., Glooko Inc., Firstbeat Technologies Ltd., Claritas MindSciences, Big Health, Dthera Sciences, Virta Health Corp, Zest Health, LLC, Meru Health Inc., HealthMine Inc., Pear Therapeutics Inc., BioTelemetry Inc., Blue Mesa Health, and Digital Therapeutics and others.

According to World Bank, 83% of the member countries have atleast one mHealth initiative (SMS, IVR, or Apps). The rapid growth in the usage of smartphones and growth of 3G/4G/5G networks are the major drivers for the growth of the global mHealth Market. As per the Cisco Visual Networking Index, mobile traffic has amplified four-fold in recent years and it is expected to grow exponentially in the upcoming years. Mobile connectivity with healthcare professionals helps in decreasing the bridge between healthcare professionals and patients.

mHealth systems are emerging in response to increased prevalence of chronic diseases, increased healthcare needs, new wireless technologies, better video and monitoring technologies, decreasing healthcare resources, an emphasis on reducing hospital days, and growing confidence in cost-effectiveness. However, lack of technological awareness among the ageing population and data security are the major restrains of the Global mHealth Market. Nonetheless, untapped market and technological advancements may generate new opportunities in forecast period

North America dominates the market with highest market share followed by Europe. High health care expenditure, government initiatives, high rate of adoption of new technologies and increasing funding by private and public organizations A number of mobile apps targeted at wellness and fitness are also offered in the U.S. and constitute 13% of the total mobile health deployments.

Europe is the second largest market for mHealth due to increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and increasing technological advancements. The NHS England has committed to an informatics strategy to transform healthcare service delivery using technology at national and local levels

Asia Pacific mHealth Market is witnessed with strong growth rate majorly due to increasing number of smartphone users, increasing burden of chronic diseases, increasing awareness about digital technology and government funding for research and development. Asia Pacific region has topped the world in growth of smartphone traffic to the internet. India and China delivered a staggering 717 million and 300 million consumers respectively in the year 2017.

By Device

Pulse Oximeters

Blood Glucose Meters

Sleep Monitoring devices

Neurological Monitoring Device

Cardiac Monitors

Activity Monitors

Blood Pressure Monitors

Wearable Fitness Sensor Device

Others

By Stakeholders

Healthcare Providers

Mobile Operators

Application Players

Device Vendors

Others

By Service

Diagnostics

Monitoring

Treatment

Wellness and fitness

Others

By Application

Mobile Apps

Diagnostics

Monitoring

Medical Education

Medication Adherence

Fitness & Nutrition

Alert and awareness

Women™s Health

Health care record maintenance

Others

Chronic Disease Management

Cardiovascular

Diabetes

Respiratory diseases

Neurological disorders

Others

Remote Consultation

Pharmaceutical Applications

Others

By End User

B2B

Providers

Payers

Employers

B2C

Patients

Caregivers

By Region

North America

U.S.

Mexico

Canada

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Italy

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Latin America

Brazil

The Middle East and Africa

GCC

Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

Apple Inc.

FitBit Inc.

Withings

Jawbone

Dexcom Inc.

Proteus Digital Health

Omada Health Inc.

WellDoc Inc.

Livongo Health

Noom Inc.

io Inc

