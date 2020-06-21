Medical Robotics Market 2020 Worldwide Industry Size, Key Vendors, Growth Drivers, Opportunity And Competitive Landscape Forecast to 2025

Global Medical Robotics Market Research Report Cover Covid-19 Impact

The ‘Medical Robotics market’ research report fabricated by Brand Essence Market Research is an in-depth analysis of the latest trends persuading the business outlook. The report also offers a concise summary of statistics, market valuation, and profit forecast, along with elucidating paradigms of the evolving competitive environment and business strategies enforced by the behemoths of this industry.

Medical Robotics Market

Increased funding by governments & private manufacturers in robotic science and increasing geriatric population are propelling the market.

Scope of Global Medical Robotics Market Reports “

Medical robotics, which is nowadays, one of the most useful applications of robotic technology is widely used in various medical practices, including difficult surgical procedures, and has completely revolutionized the speed and efficiency of health care services in several parts of the world. Currently, many research and development projects are being performed globally to develop new products and applications for computer-assisted and medical robotic systems. So, during the study of global Medical Robotics market, we have considered Medical robots and consumables to analyze the market.

Global Medical Robotics Market report is segmented on the basis of product type, application type, and by regional & country level. Based on Product type global Medical Robotics Market is classified as Telepresence, Surgical Assistants, Rehabilitation, Medical Transportation, Sanitation and Disinfection, Pharmacy automations and others. Based upon Application type, global Medical Robotics Market is classified as Laparoscopy, Cardiology, Orthopedic, Neurology and others.

The regions covered in this Medical Robotics System Market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of Computed Tomography is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Key Players for Global Medical Robotics System Market Reports-

Global Medical Robotics market report covers prominent players like Intuitive Surgical Inc., Stryker Corporation, Mazor Robotics, Titan Medical Inc., Renishaw Plc, Smith & Nephew plc, Hansen Medical Inc., MedRobotics, TransEnterix Inc., Verb Surgicals, Microbot Medicals, MedTech, Aethon, Aesynt, Innovation Associates, Ekso Bionics, Barrett Medicals, Cyberdyne, Xenex Technologies, Accuray Inc., Carefusion Inc., ReWalk Robotics, Carefusion Inc., Synaptive Medical, Intouch Health, Honda Robotics, Cyberdyne and others.

Global Medical Robotics System Market Dynamics “

The most widely known robot, da Vinci Surgical System, introduced two decades ago, has been used for more than 3 million minimally invasive procedures across various surgical specialties. Therefore, growing demand for minimally invasive surgical techniques, increased prevalence of chronic diseases, greater accuracy, enhanced motion range, detailed 3D view and better dexterity to surgeons aided through technological advancements are the key drivers for the growth of the Global Medical Robotics Market. However, the price of a single medical robot ranges from 1 million USD to 2.5 Million USD approximately, which accounts for a single robotic surgery to cost around 1200 USD to 2000 USD. Therefore, high costs associated to medical robotic surgeries may affect the growth of Global Medical Robotic Market. Nonetheless, untapped market and technological advancement in terms of cost efficiency may generate new opportunities in forecast period.

Global Medical Robotics Market Regional Analysis “

North America dominates the market with highest market share due to well developed healthcare infrastructure and high healthcare expenditure. Increasing need of automation and advanced devices has also contributed in the growth of the market. Approximately 400,000 robotic surgeries were performed across all types of surgery in the U.S. in 2012 and now the annual procedures volume is exceeding 500,000. Europe is second largest market for Medical Robotics and it is expected to generate new opportunity with product innovation and research and development breakthrough. Neuromate, a stereotactic robot by Renishaw PLC, is now been used in more than 10,000 neurosurgical procedures around the world. Asia Pacific Medical Robotics Market is witnessed with strong growth rate due to increasing approvals of robots for medical use in Japan, rising prevalence of cancers, rising number of hospital beds in India and funding collaborations across the Asian region. According the People™s Daily, by 2050 China™s senior citizen population (over 60s) will grow to more than 30% of the total population, up from about 12% today. To meet the growing healthcare needs of the increasingly aging population, a number of medical robotics firms in China were recently founded and are starting to bring their products to the market.

Key Benefits for Global Medical Robotics System Market Reports “

Global Medical Robotics market report covers in depth historical and forecast analysis.

Global Medical Robotics Market research report provides detail information about Market Introduction, Market Summary, Global market Revenue (Revenue USD), Market Drivers, Market Restraints, Market opportunities, Competitive Analysis, Regional and Country Level.

Global Medical Robotics Market report helps to identify opportunities in market place.

Global Medical Robotics Market report covers extensive analysis of emerging trends and competitive landscape.

Medical Robotics System Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Telepresence

Surgical Assistants

Orthopedic Surgical Robots

Neurosurgical Robotic Systems

Laparoscopy Robotic Systems

Cardiovascular Robotic Systems

Others

Rehabilitation

Assistive

Therapy

Others

Medical Transportation

Sanitation and Disinfection

Pharmacy automation

IV Robots

Dispensing Robots

Others

By Application Type

Laparoscopy

Cardiology

Orthopedic

Neurology

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Diagnostic centers

Others

By Region

North America

U. S.

Mexico

Canada

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Italy

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Latin America

Brazil

The Middle East and Africa

GCC

Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

