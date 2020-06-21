Liquid Biopsy Market 2020 – Key Stakeholders, Subcomponent Manufacturers, Industry Association 2025

Global Liquid Biopsy Market Research Report Cover Covid-19 Impact

The ‘Liquid Biopsy market’ research report fabricated by Brand Essence Market Research is an in-depth analysis of the latest trends persuading the business outlook. The report also offers a concise summary of statistics, market valuation, and profit forecast, along with elucidating paradigms of the evolving competitive environment and business strategies enforced by the behemoths of this industry.

Liquid Biopsy Market: Increasing prevalence of cancer and rising demand for non-invasive procedures are key drivers for Global Liquid Biopsy Market.

Scope of Global Liquid Biopsy Market Reports “

Liquid Biopsy is a unique and non-invasive alternative tool to surgical biopsies and helps in determining an array of information about tumors through a simple test sample. According to the International Agency for Research on Cancer, by 2030 there will be over 22 million new cases a year, up from 14 million in 2012. There is a significant rise in prevalence of cancer globally. So, during the study of Global Liquid Biopsy market, we have considered Liquid Biopsy products and consumables to analyze the market.

Global Liquid Biopsy Market report is segmented on the basis of Product type, Biomarker type, Sample type, Application Type, End User type and by regional & country level. Based on Product type global Liquid Biopsy Market is classified as Instruments, Kits and Services. Based upon Biomarker, global Liquid Biopsy Market is classified as Cell-free DNAs (cfDNAs), Circulating tumor cells (CTCs) and Exosomes. Based upon Sample type, global Liquid Biopsy Market is classified as Blood, Urine, Serum/Plasma and others. Based upon Application type, global Liquid Biopsy Market is classified as Lung Cancer, Leukemia, Gastrointestinal Cancer, Breast Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Prostate Cancer and others. Based upon End User type, global Liquid Biopsy Market is classified as Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories and Cancer Research Centers.

The regions covered in this Liquid Biopsy Market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of Liquid Biopsy is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Key Players for Global Liquid Biopsy Market Reports-

Global Liquid Biopsy market report covers prominent players like QIAGEN, Adaptive Biotechnologies, Johnson & Johnson, ANGLE plc, Biocept Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Cynvenio Biosystems, Inc., Epic Sciences, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Genomic Health, Guardant Health, Inc., Illumina Inc., Janssen Diagnostics, MDxHealth, Menarini Silicon Biosystems, Myriad Genetics, Natera Inc., Pathway Genomics Corporation, NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inc., , RainDance Technologies, Inc., Silicon Biosystems, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Trovagene Inc., Sysmex Corporation and others.

Global Liquid Biopsy Market Dynamics “

Increasing number of cancer patients, improvements in diagnostic testing, advancements in immunotherapy and targeted approaches and rising demand of non-invasive diagnostic procedures and personalized medicine

Global Liquid Biopsy Market Regional Analysis “

North America dominates the market with highest market share due to increasing number of cancer incidences and increasing launch of new and advanced products. According to NCI (National Cancer Institute), Increasing prevalence of cancer and increased growth in research and development activities are majorly responsible on growth of Liquid Biopsy market in Europe. According to the latest report by World Health Organization (WHO), Asia Pacific region anticipates to see a 70% increase in new cancer cases in the next two decades. Asia Pacific Liquid Biopsy Market is witnessed with strong growth rate majorly due high prevalence of cancer, increasing population, growing awareness regarding cure and treatment of cancer and government funding for research and development.

Key Benefits for Global Liquid Biopsy Market Reports “

Global Liquid Biopsy Market report covers in depth historical and forecast analysis.

Global Liquid Biopsy Market research report provides detail information about Market Introduction, Market Summary, Global market Revenue (Revenue USD), Market Drivers, Market Restraints, Market opportunities, Competitive Analysis, Regional and Country Level.

Global Liquid Biopsy Market report helps to identify opportunities in market place.

Global Liquid Biopsy Market report covers extensive analysis of emerging trends and competitive landscape.

Liquid Biopsy Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Instruments

Kits

Services

By Biomarker Type

Cell-free DNAs (cfDNAs)

Circulating tumor cells (CTCs)

Exosomes

Others

By Sample Type

Blood

Urine

Serum/Plasma

Others

By Application

Lung Cancer

Leukemia

Gastrointestinal Cancer

Breast Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

Cancer Research Centers

By Region

North America

U.S.

Mexico

Canada

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Italy

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Latin America

Brazil

The Middle East and Africa

GCC

Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

Liquid Biopsy Market Key Players

Qiagen

Adaptive Biotechnologies

Johnson & Johnson

Angle Plc.

Biocept Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Cynvenio Biosystems Inc.

Epic Sciences

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Genomic Health

Guardant Health Inc.

