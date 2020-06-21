Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Pheromones Market 2020 – Key Stakeholders, Subcomponent Manufacturers, Industry Association 2025

Global Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Pheromones Market Research Report Cover Covid-19 Impact

Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Pheromones Market: Global Size, Trends, Competitive, Historical & Forecast Analysis, 2018-2024. Biodegradability and long-term effect are the key drivers for Global Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Pheromones Market.

Scope of Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Pheromones Reports:

Pheromones is a chemical substance secreted by insects present in the environment which act as medium of communication between them to alert each other. IPM is a method used to prevent the damage to the crops from these insects in the farm field. This helps the crops to grow in a healthy manner by preventing the further growth of pest and synthetically manufactured pheromones are exactly similar to the natural pheromones. So, during the study of Global Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Pheromones market, we have considered Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Pheromones types, application and end use to analyze the market.

Global Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Pheromones Market report is segmented on the basis of product type, application type, end user type, pest type and by regional & country level. Based on product type global Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Pheromones Market is classified as Pheromone traps, and Pheromone lures. Based upon Application type, global Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Pheromones Market is classified as Agriculture, Horticulture, Forestry, and Storage facilities. Based upon Pest type, global Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Pheromones Market is classified as Moths, Fruit Flies, Beetles, Others. Based upon end users, global Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Pheromones Market is classified as Detection & monitoring, Mating disruption, and others.

The regions covered in this Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Pheromones Market report is North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of Computed Tomography is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Top Key Players:

Global Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Pheromones market report covers prominent players like Shin-Etsu Chemicals, Russell IPM, International Pheromone Systems Ltd (IPS), Suterra LLC, Indore Biotech Inputs and Research Pvt. Ltd, Agrisense BCS Ltd, Novagrica, Pheromone Chemicals, Ponalab, TrÃ©cÃ©, Inc., and others.

Market Dynamics:

The commercialization and growth of global Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Pheromones market over the past 25 years has been highly impactful. There has been tremendous increase in the demand of pheromones in the agriculture sector due to the non toxicity; long term effect, wide coverage, and biodegradability are expected to drive the growth of IPM pheromones market over the forecast period. The increasing demand for the food with increasing population will led to the increase in the integrated pest management techniques to increase the crop yield. For instance, as per Population Reference Bureau report it is estimated that the world population will reach up to 9.8 billion by the end of 2050. The use of ecological safe methods will be benefit farmers and consumers and also reduces environmental risk. It also reduces the health risk associated to the chemical used for pest control. Thus, all the above mentioned factors are expected to support the growth of IPM pheromones market over the forecast period.

Regional Analysis:

North America dominates the market with highest market share due to the technological advancement and manufacturing of various chemicals used for the manufacturing of pheromones and advanced manufacturing units. Europe holds the second largest position which is closely followed by Asia Pacific due to the presence developing economies led to the consumption due to the presence of large end user segments in these regions. Developing economies such as India, Brazil, Argentina agriculture industry contributes the specific amount in GDP. As per IASRI (Indian Agricultural Statistics Research Institute) in India, agriculture, forestry and fisheries accounts for 17% of total GDP. Thus all the above factors will promote the growth of IPM pheromones market in the specific regions.

Global Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Pheromones Market Segmentation “

by Product type Analysis

Pheromone traps

Pheromone lures

by Application type analysis:

Agriculture

Horticulture

Forestry

Storage facilities

by Pest type Analysis

Moths

Fruit Flies

Beetles

Others

by end use Analysis

Detection & monitoring

Mating disruption

others

by Regional & Country Analysis

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Italy

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

The Middle East and Africa

GCC

Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

