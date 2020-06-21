Injector Nozzle Market 2020 Sales Revenue Analysis, Major Manufacturers Performance, Industry Share and Forecast 2025

Global Injector Nozzle Market Research Report Cover Covid-19 Impact

The ‘Injector Nozzle market’ research report fabricated by Brand Essence Market Research is an in-depth analysis of the latest trends persuading the business outlook. The report also offers a concise summary of statistics, market valuation, and profit forecast, along with elucidating paradigms of the evolving competitive environment and business strategies enforced by the behemoths of this industry.

Injector Nozzle market is valued at USD 4667.99 million in 2018 and expected to reach USD 7206.46 million by 2025 with a CAGR of 6.40% over the forecast period. Increasing necessity for fuel-efficient vehicle is the major factor driving the growth of injector nozzle market.



Scope of Injector Nozzle Market Report:

The Detailed market intelligence report on the Global Injector Nozzle Market applies the most effective of each primary and secondary analysis to weighs upon the competitive landscape and also the outstanding market players expected to dominate Global Injector Nozzle Market place for the forecast 2019“ 2025.

An Injector nozzle is a fine sprayer through which fuel is injected into an engine. The top of the injector nozzle has a lot of holes to deliver a spray of diesel fuel into the cylinder. The higher the pressure, the smaller the injector nozzle openings can be producing smaller pulses that provide better fuel atomization. The fuel is sprayed through an injector nozzle, typically at high pressure to improve the mixing of fuel with air.

Global Injector Nozzle Market report is segmented on the basis of fuel type, vehicle type, technology, end users and by regional & country level. Based upon fuel type, global injector nozzle market is segmented into gasoline and diesel. Based on vehicle type the injector nozzle market is segmented in to passenger cars, light commercial vehicle (LCVs) and heavy commercial vehicle (HCVs). Based on technology the market is segmented into gasoline port fuel injection, gasoline direct injection and diesel direct injection. Based upon sales channel global injector nozzle market is segmented into OEM and After Market.

The regions covered in this Injector Nozzle Market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, the market of Injector Nozzle is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, Middle East Asia (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt) GCC, Africa, etc.

Key Players for Global Injector Nozzle Market Reports: Some major key players for global Injector Nozzle market are Continental AG, Denso Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Infineon Technologies AG, Keihin Corporation, Magneti Marelli S.p.A, Denso Corporation, Federal mogul, Edelbrock Llc, Kinsler Fuel Injection, Ti Automotive Inc., transonic Combustion Inc. and others.

Global Injector Nozzle Market Dynamics: The global injector nozzle market is majorly driven by stringent fuel-efficiency norms and significant growth in the passenger car segment also increasing demand for more fuel-efficient vehicles. According to India Brand Equity Foundation, currently India is the 7th largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles (include passenger car) in 2017. However, increasing popularity of electric vehicles (EVs) may restrain the growth of market. Moreover, growing automobile production in developing economies may add greater opportunity to injector nozzle market.

Injector Nozzle Market Segmentation:

By Fuel Type:

Gasoline

Diesel

By Vehicle Type:

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs)

Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCVs)

By Technology:

Gasoline Port Fuel Injection

Gasoline Direct Injection

Diesel Direct Injection

By Sales-Channel:

OEM

After Market

The global injector nozzle market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (ROW). Asia Pacific Injector Nozzle market is expected to dominate the global market, along with presence of large number of automotive component manufacturers in the region. According to Waseda University in 2013, vehicle production in the Association of Southeast Asian Nation (ASEAN5) surpassed 4.44 million units and sales reached 3.50 million units. In Asia Pacific region, the number of vehicles produced per year in China and India are higher than the numbers attained by major manufacturers in the Western Europe and North America regions. Promising countries in the Latin America region such as Mexico and Brazil create attractive opportunities for the automotive injector nozzle market as many well-known automobile manufacturers have set up their automotive plants in these countries.

By Region

North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

Europe

o UK

o France

o Germany

o Russia

o Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

o China

o South Korea

o India

o Japan

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa



Injector Nozzle Market Key Players:

Continental AG

Denso Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

Infineon Technologies AG

Keihin Corporation

Magneti Marelli S.p.A

Federal mogul

Edelbrock Llc

Kinsler Fuel Injection

Ti Automotive Inc.

transonic Combustion Inc.

Other

