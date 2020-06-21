Infusion Pump Market 2020 Top Manufactures, Growth Opportunities and Investment Feasibility 2025

Global Infusion Pump Market Research Report Cover Covid-19 Impact

The ‘Infusion Pump market’ research report fabricated by Brand Essence Market Research is an in-depth analysis of the latest trends persuading the business outlook. The report also offers a concise summary of statistics, market valuation, and profit forecast, along with elucidating paradigms of the evolving competitive environment and business strategies enforced by the behemoths of this industry.

Infusion Pump Market is valued around USD 11050.1 Million in 2018 and expected to reach USD 17916.2 Million by 2025 with the CAGR of 6.3% over the forecast period. Increase in the prevalence of chronic Disorders and Advantages over Conventional Methods are the Key Drivers for Global Infusion Pump Market.

Infusion Pump market report published by the Brandessence Market Research and Consulting Pvt. Ltd. provides the detail information infusion pump market from various aspects. This report consists of drivers, restrains, Opportunities which help the market to grow over the analysis period and recent trends which support the growth of market. This report consists of regional segmentation with product type, application, and end use.

Infusion pumps are external devices use to deliver medications, fluids and other nutrients in the patient™s body. Infusion pumps are mainly used in the treatment of chronic disease such as cancer and others for chemotherapy and others. It can be used intravenous, subcutaneous and arterial routes. These pumps help in delivering the accurate amount of fluid or medication to the patient at specific duration. Type of device and administration route of medication is totally depends on patient condition and the amount of medication or fluid can be controlled precisely.

Infusion Pump Market Analysis

There are various factors driving the growth of the infusion pump, one of the major factors driving the growth of the market is increased prevalence of chronic disorders such as cancer, neuro-degenerative disorders and others over the period of time. As per the National Cancer Institute report, an estimated 1,735,350 new cases of cancer will be diagnosed in the United States and 609,640 people will die from the disease in 2018. In addition, increase in healthcare facilities and technology has given rise to the advanced and effective devices which led to the evolution of technologically advanced devices. Furthermore, increase in home healthcare has increased the demand for infusion pumps. However, high costs of infusion pumps are likely to hamper the growth of infusion pump.

Infusion Pump Market Size

Infusion Pump Market Revenue (USD Million) Analysis by Regional and Global, 2019-2025

Global infusion pump market report covers prominent players like CareFusion Corporation, Hospira Inc, Baxter International, Inc., Smiths Medical, Fresenius Kabi AG, Medtronic, Inc, Terumo Corporation, Nipro Corporation, Braun Melsungen AG, Codman & Shurtleff, Inc. and others.

Infusion Pump Market Segmentation “

By Product Type

Ambulatory Infusion Pumps

Implantable Infusion Pumps

Syringe Pumps

Volumetric Pumps

Infusion Disposable Sets

By Application

Chemotherapy

Pediatrics

Pain Management

Gastroenterology

Hematology

Diabetes

By End-User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Home Care Settings

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Italy

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East and Africa

GCC

Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

Infusion Pump Market Key Players

CareFusion Corporation

Hospira Inc

Baxter International, Inc.

Smiths Medical

Fresenius Kabi AG

Medtronic, Inc

Terumo Corporation

Nipro Corporation

Braun Melsungen AG

Codman & Shurtleff, Inc.

