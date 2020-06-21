Graphite Electrodes Market 2020 | Present Scenario and Growth Prospects 2025

Global Graphite Electrodes Market Research Report Cover Covid-19 Impact

The ‘Graphite Electrodes market’ research report fabricated by Brand Essence Market Research is an in-depth analysis of the latest trends persuading the business outlook. The report also offers a concise summary of statistics, market valuation, and profit forecast, along with elucidating paradigms of the evolving competitive environment and business strategies enforced by the behemoths of this industry.

Download Premium Sample of the Report: https://industrystatsreport.com/Request/Sample?ResearchPostId=169&RequestType=Sample

Graphite Electrodes Market Growing demand for steel in construction, oil & gas, and automotive industries is expected to fuel the graphite electrode market, more than 50% of the steel produced globally was used in the building & infrastructure industry.

Graphite Electrodes Market is valued at 9426.90 USD Million in 2017 and expected to reach USD 12598.47 Million by 2024 with the CAGR of 4.23% over the forecast period.

Graphite Electrodes report published by the Brandessence Market Research & Consulting Pvt. Ltd. provides the detail information about graphite electrodes market from various aspects. This report includes drivers, restrains, opportunities which help the market to grow over the analysis period and recent trends which supports the growth of market. This report provides details analysis of regional segmentation with type and application.

Graphite electrodes are one of a kind of conductor and an essential component in the steelmaking process. In this process, iron scrap gets melted in an electric arc furnace and recycled. It is the graphite electrodes inside the furnace that actually melt the iron. Graphite shows high thermal conductivity and is very resistant to heat and impact. It possesses the low electrical resistance, means it can conduct the large electrical currents needed to melt iron. Graphite electrodes are mainly used in electric arc furnace (EAF) and ladle furnace (LF) for steel production, ferroalloy, silicon metal Graphite electrodes are used in electric arc furnace (EAF) and ladle furnace (LF) for steel production, ferroalloy production, silicon metal production and smelting processes

There are various factors driving the growth of the graphite electrodes one of the majors driving the growth of the market are growing demand of steel from developing country and different industries like construction, oil & gas, and automotive industries. In addition to this, China own requirement for graphite electrodes is expected to jump enormously. This is led by twin factors of closing units operating on inefficient steel-making technology having an adverse environmental impact and replacing it with units with electric arc furnace (EAF) technology. China closed induction and blast furnace units having around 155 Million Tons and 115 Million Tons capacities, respectively. At the same time, China has been installing and commenced construction for 105 new EAFs, with a capacity of 66 Million Tons. Graphite electrode ultra-high power (UHP) segment were widely used and accounting for more than 65% of the revenue share and are expected to show continues dominance during the forecast period 2018-2024.

Unstable raw material prices are expected to restrain the market growth of graphite electrodes due to adverse impact on supply as well as profit margins of manufacturers. Needle coke is prime raw material used for the manufacturing of graphite electrode. Needle coke has contribution of approximately 39% of the total cost of the finished graphite electrodes product. Fluctuation in the global crude oil price is expected to hamper the growth of needle coke market.

Global graphite electrodes market report covers prominent players like GrafTech U.S., Fangda Carbon China, SGL Carbon Germany, Showa Denko Japan, Graphite India, HEG India, Tokai Carbon Japan, Nippon Carbon Japan, SEC Carbon Japan and Others. GrafTech U.S., Fangda Carbon China and Graphite India collectively accounts 454,000 tones production Capacity.

Graphite Electrodes Market Segmentation

By Type

Regular Power (RP)

High Power (HP)

Ultra-high Power (UHP)

By Application

Steel and Nonferrous Metals

Fused Materials

Inverted

Chemical Processing

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Italy

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Rest Of world

Request Customization of the Report: https://industrystatsreport.com/Request/Sample?ResearchPostId=169&RequestType=Customization

Key Reasons to Purchase:

To gain insightful analyses of the market and a comprehensive understanding of the impact of COVID-19 is likely to have on the Graphite Electrodes Market during the forecast period between 2020 and 2026, and its commercial landscape

To learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by your competitors and other leading companies

To understand the future outlook and prospects of the Graphite Electrodes Market post COVID-19

To keep you abreast with the strategies used by other players in the

To understand the changes in rules and regulations in various countries during COVID-19 and its possible effects on the market in the future.

About Us:

We publish market research reports & business insights produced by highly qualified and experienced industry analysts. Our research reports are available in a wide range of industry verticals including aviation, food & beverage, healthcare, ICT, Construction, Chemicals and lot more. Brand Essence Market Research report will be best fit for senior executives, business development managers, marketing managers, consultants, CEOs, CIOs, COOs, and Directors, governments, agencies, organizations and Ph.D. Students.