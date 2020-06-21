Geopolymer Market 2020 : Worldwide Overview by Industry Size and Share, Future Trends, Growth Factors and Leading Players

Global Geopolymer Market Research Report Cover Covid-19 Impact

The ‘Geopolymer market’ research report fabricated by Brand Essence Market Research is an in-depth analysis of the latest trends persuading the business outlook. The report also offers a concise summary of statistics, market valuation, and profit forecast, along with elucidating paradigms of the evolving competitive environment and business strategies enforced by the behemoths of this industry.

Global Geopolymer Market 2018-2024

Our report studies global Geopolymer market and covers historical and forecast data for application, regional and country level.

Geopolymers were established nearly four decades ago using alumino-silicate materials in alkaline at ambient temperature environments. It is a type of inorganic polymer that can be formed at proper temperature by using aluminosilicate precursor material, such as metakaolin or fly ash as source materials and adopting alkali activated technology to form a solid binder that looks like and performs a similar function to OPC. Geopolymer binder can be used in applications to fully or partially replace OPC (Ordinary Portland Cement) with environmental and technical benefits, including an 80-90% reduction in CO2 emissions and improved resistance to fire and aggressive chemicals.

This global Geopolymer market report covers top players like,

Wagner Global

AIR BUS

ASK Chemicals

BASF

CORNING

Dow Chemicals

Nu-core

Schlumberger Limited

Milliken and Company

PYROMERAL Systems

Zeobond

Others

Along with these leading players, there are number of other small and mid-sized players who are coming with huge investment and innovative product launch in the Geopolymer industry.

We have segmented global Geopolymer market as follows,

Global Geopolymer Market by Type,

Rock-based

Kaolin-based

Meta-kaolin-based

Calcium-based

Global Geopolymer Market by Application,

Cement and Concrete

Composites

Furnace and reactor insulation

Decorative artefacts

Based in application segment, in 2016, the demand of Geopolymer was dominated by Cement and Concrete segment. It accounted for the major shares of the Geopolymer market. It is due to the increasing continuous infrastructure developments, will drive the growth of the Geopolymer market in coming years.

Global Geopolymer Market by Region

North America

U.S.

Mexico

Canada

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Italy

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Latin America

Brazil

The Middle East and Africa

GCC

Africa

Rest Of MEA

