Gene Panel Market 2020 Top Manufactures, Growth Opportunities and Investment Feasibility 2025

Global Gene Panel Market Research Report Cover Covid-19 Impact

The ‘Gene Panel market’ research report fabricated by Brand Essence Market Research is an in-depth analysis of the latest trends persuading the business outlook. The report also offers a concise summary of statistics, market valuation, and profit forecast, along with elucidating paradigms of the evolving competitive environment and business strategies enforced by the behemoths of this industry.

Brandessence Market Research is working on a new report title œGene Panel Market: Global Size, Trends, Competitive, Historical & Forecast Analysis, 2018-2024. Increase in cancer research and rise in demand of genetic testing are key drivers for Global Gene Panel Market.

Scope of Global Gene Panel Market Reports “

Gene panel testing refers to sequencing multiple pre-specified genes using NGS sequencing platforms. Accelerated development of multigene test panels is having a positive impact on the medical conduct and individualized treatment for patients. According to the International Agency for Research on Cancer, by 2030 there will be over 22 million new cases a year, up from 14 million in 2012. There is a significant rise in prevalence of cancer globally. So, during the study of Global Gene Panel market, we have considered Gene Panel products and consumables to analyze the market.

Global Gene Panel Market report is segmented on the basis of Product type, Approach type, Application Type, End User type and by regional & country level. Based on Product type global Gene Panel Market is classified as Kits and Services. Based upon approach, global Gene Panel Market is classified as Amplicon based and Hybridization based. Based upon Sample type, global Gene Panel Market is classified as Blood, Urine, Serum/Plasma and others. Based upon Application type, global Gene Panel Market is classified as Cancer Risk Assessment, Diagnosis of Congenital Diseases and Others. Based upon End User type, global Gene Panel Market is classified as Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories and Research & Academic Institutes.

The regions covered in this Gene Panel Market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of Gene Panel is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Key Players for Global Gene Panel Market Reports-

Global Gene Panel market report covers prominent players like Illumina, Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Agilent Technologies, Qiagen, BGI, Eurofins Scientific, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ag, Integrated Dna Technologies, GATC Biotech Ag, Genewiz, Inc., Novogene Corporation, Personali, Archerdx, Genedx, Centogene Ag, Oxford Gene Technology, Primbio Research Institute, Fulgent Genetics, Gene Dx, Blueprint Genetics, Invitae Corporation and others.

Global Gene Panel Market Dynamics “

Growing awareness about the potential benefits in genetic testing, increasing number of cancer patients, growing research in cancer and other congenital diseases, rising demand for targeted approaches and personalized medicine are the major key drivers for the growth of the Global Gene Panel Market. However, high costs serious doubts among individuals concerning the authenticity of genetic reports are the major restrains of the Global Gene Panel Market. Nonetheless, untapped market and technological advancements may generate new opportunities in forecast period.

Global Gene Panel Market Regional Analysis “

North America dominates the market with highest market share due to increasing number of cancer incidences, increasing launch of new and advanced products, government support for genomics research, presence of leading Next Generation Sequencing providers and growing research on cancer. In 2016, total U.S. medical and health Research & Development spending was $171.8 billion .According to NCI (National Cancer Institute), in 2016, there were an estimated 15.5 million cancer survivors in the United States and is expected to increase to 20.3 million by 2026. Europe is the second largest market for Gene Panel Testing. According to the latest report by World Health Organization (WHO), with more than 3.7 million new cases and 1.9 million deaths each year, cancer represents the second most important cause of death and morbidity in Europe. Increasing prevalence of cancer and increased growth in research and development activities are majorly responsible on growth of Gene Panel market in Europe. According to the latest report by World Health Organization (WHO), Asia Pacific region anticipates to see a 70% increase in new cancer cases in the next two decades. Asia Pacific Gene Panel Market is witnessed with strong growth rate majorly due high prevalence of cancer, increasing population, growing awareness regarding cure and treatment of cancer and government funding for research and development. India and China are potential markets for genetic services, due to increase in the prevalence of infectious diseases.

Key Benefits for Global Gene Panel Market Reports “

Global Gene Panel Market report covers in depth historical and forecast analysis.

Global Gene Panel Market research report provides detail information about Market Introduction, Market Summary, Global market Revenue (Revenue USD), Market Drivers, Market Restraints, Market opportunities, Competitive Analysis, Regional and Country Level.

Global Gene Panel Market report helps to identify opportunities in market place.

Global Gene Panel Market report covers extensive analysis of emerging trends and competitive landscape.

Global Gene Panel Market Segmentation “

Global Gene Panel Market: by Product type Analysis

Kits

Services

Global Gene Panel Market: by approach analysis

Amplicon based

Hybridization based

Global Gene Panel Market: by Application analysis

Cancer Risk Assessment

Syndrome-Specific

High-Penetrance Gene Panel

High- And Moderate Penetrance Genes

Comprehensive Cancer Panels

Diagnosis of Congenital Diseases

Pharmacogenomics

Others

Global Gene Panel Market: by End User Analysis

Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

Research and Academic Institutes

Global Gene Panel Market: by Regional & Country Analysis

North America

U.S.

Mexico

Canada

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Italy

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Latin America

Brazil

The Middle East and Africa

GCC

Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

