Dicyandiamide Market 2020 Worldwide Industry Size, Key Vendors, Growth Drivers, Opportunity And Competitive Landscape Forecast to 2025

Brandessence Market Research is working on a new report title œ Global Dicyandiamide Market: Global Size, Trends, Competitive, Historical & Forecast Analysis, 2018-2024 Increasing demand of the metformin is the key driver for Global Dicyandiamide Market.

Dicyandiamide is alkaline, hydrophilic white crystalline compound and also known as 2-Cyanoguanidine. It is mainly used as active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) in the production of anti-diabetic drug. It is also used in the production of organic chemicals, dye fixing agents, used as curing agent in epoxy raisins, adhesives and others. There are different grade of dicyandiamide is available in the market on the basis of its purity. So, during the study of Global Dicyandiamidemarket, we have considered Dicyandiamidecompound to analyze the market.

Global DicyandiamideMarket report is segmented on the basis of grade type, application type, and by regional & country level. Based upon gradetype, global Dicyandiamide Market is classified asIndustrial grade, Electronic grade, Pharmaceutical grade and others.Based upon Application type, global Dicyandiamide Market is classified as Pharmaceutical, Epoxy laminates, Slow release fertilizers, Flame retardants, Dye fixing, water treatmentand others.

The regions covered in this Dicyandiamide Market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of Computed Tomography is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.0020

Global Dicyandiamide market report covers prominent players like AlzChem Group AG, Ltd., Ningxia Jiafeng Chemicals Co., Ltd.,Ningxia Blue-White-Black Activated Carbon Co. Ltd., Ningxia Yinglite Chemical Co., Ltd., Ningxia Sunnyfield Chemical Co. Ltd., Ningxia Darong Industry Group Co., and ShizuishanPengsheng Chemical Co., Ltdand others.

The dicyandiamide market is primarily driven by the increasing demand of metformin due to the increased prevalence of diabetes. Metformin is used for the treatment of diabetes which is also referred as diabetes mellitus. As per 2017 report of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention there were around 30.3 million in the world are suffering from diabetes. Dicyandiamide is used as active pharmaceutical ingredient in the production of metformin on a large scale which helps in the improvement of glucose in diabetes patient. Dicyandiamide is used as intermediate during the manufacturing of flame retardants, fertilizers, coating, adhesives and others. Currently manufacturers prefer to use urea as raw materials for the production of melamine. Due to the availability of cost effective and better performing substitute are expected to hinder the growth of dicyandiamide market. The development of non toxic ultra-micronized dicyandiamide with improved performance for the production coatings, adhesives and others are expected to create new opportunities for dicyandiamide over the forecast period.

The regional dicyandiamide market is consolidated and North America is expected to experience a moderate growth over the forecast period which is closely followed by Europe. Asia Pacific is expected to experience a significant growth over the forecast period due to the presence of developing countries such as China, India and others. Major manufacturers of dicyandiamide are located in the China and end users directly procure the dicyandiamide from the manufacturers based in China and Germany or through traders and distributors located in the respective region. Chinese manufacturers do not sell their products under any brand names and AlzChem Group AG is the only company has its manufacturing base outside Asia.

Global Dicyandiamide Market: by Grade type analysis:

Industrial Grade

Electronic Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Others

Global Dicyandiamide Market: by Application type Analysis

Pharmaceutical

Epoxy Laminates

Slow Release Fertilizers

Flame Retardants

Dye Fixing

Water Treatment

Others

Global Dicyandiamide Market: by Regional & Country Analysis

North America

U.S.

Mexico

Canada

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Italy

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Latin America

Brazil

The Middle East and Africa

GCC

Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

