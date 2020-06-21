Connected Aircraft Market 2020 – Industry Opportunities, Challenges, Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 2025

Global Connected Aircraft Market Research Report Cover Covid-19 Impact

The ‘Connected Aircraft market’ research report fabricated by Brand Essence Market Research is an in-depth analysis of the latest trends persuading the business outlook. The report also offers a concise summary of statistics, market valuation, and profit forecast, along with elucidating paradigms of the evolving competitive environment and business strategies enforced by the behemoths of this industry.

Connected Aircraft Market 2018-2024

The forecast period 2018-2024 is expected to show noticeable growth in Global Connected Aircraft Market. There will be a new resurgence in the sales and utilization of Connected Aircraft.

Our report studies global Connected Aircraft market and covers historical and forecast data for application, regional and country.

Connected Aircraft market report covers top players like,

Honeywell International Inc (U.S.)

Inmarsat plc (UK)

Iridium Communications Inc (U.S.)

IntelsatA (Luxemburg)

Eutelsat S.A. (France)

Gogo Inc (U.S.)

Panasonic Corporation (Japan)

Kontron AG (Germany)

Rockwell Collins, Inc. (U.S.)

Zodiac Aerospace (France)

Thales Group (France)

Along with these leading players, there are number of other small and mid-sized players who are coming with huge investment and innovative technology launch in the connected aircraft industry.

We have segmented global connected aircraft market as follows,

Connected Aircraft Market by Components,

Aircraft Communication & Reporting System (ACRS)

Aircraft Condition Monitoring System (ACMS)

Connected Aircraft Market by Frequency Band,

Ka-band

Ku-band

L-band

Connected Aircraft Market by Application,

Commercial

Military

Based on components, connected aircraft market can be segmented in to Aircraft communication & reporting system (ACRS), aircraft condition monitoring system (ACMS).

Based on frequency band the connected aircraft market is categorized into Ka-band, Ku-band, and L-band. Ka-Band applications are specifically operating in the frequency range of 26.5 to 40 GHz electromagnetic spectrum, whereas a Ku-Band application uses the 12 to 18 GHz range of electromagnetic spectrum. Size of the antenna used for Ka-Band services is smaller than that of Ku-Band services. Based on application, the connected aircraft market is segmented into commercial and military. Connected aircraft market is regionally segmented into 6 key regions- North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. Currently, North America is the largest region in overall connected aircraft market.

Global Connected Aircraft Market by Region

North America

U.S.

Mexico

Canada

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Italy

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Latin America

Brazil

The Middle East and Africa

GCC

Africa

Rest of MEA

Our new report discusses issues and events affecting the Connected Aircraft market.

The report covers discussions and qualitative analyses:

Technological Development

Innovation Connected Aircraft market

Increasing Demand of Connected Aircraft

Market share analysis of the top industry players

Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, and regional markets

Market Drivers:

The growing demand of air passengers especially from businessmen and millennial population.

The rise in the adoption of hardware for aircraft connectivity

Market Restraints:

Irregularity and slack in the data package delivery can majorly affect the quality and reliability of streaming, thus obstructing the connected aircraft market demand.

Future Opportunity:

The shift from seat-centric entertainment systems to portable entertainment devices, which are lightweight and are technologically-friendly acts as a major opportunity for the connected aircraft market.

Growth in demand for internet connectivity by passengers need for real time communication system with ground-based operations & maintenance team in order to improve safety and efficiency of aeroplane

Key Reasons to Purchase:

To gain insightful analyses of the market and a comprehensive understanding of the impact of COVID-19 is likely to have on the Connected Aircraft Market during the forecast period between 2020 and 2026, and its commercial landscape

To learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by your competitors and other leading companies

To understand the future outlook and prospects of the Connected Aircraft Market post COVID-19

To keep you abreast with the strategies used by other players in the

To understand the changes in rules and regulations in various countries during COVID-19 and its possible effects on the market in the future.

