Computed Tomography Market Overview to 2020 – 2025

Global Computed Tomography Market Research Report Cover Covid-19 Impact

The 'Computed Tomography market' research report fabricated by Brand Essence Market Research is an in-depth analysis of the latest trends persuading the business outlook.

Computed Tomography Market

Increasing geriatric population, technological advancement coupled with rising investment in research and development are some of the drivers responsible for the growth of Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Market.

Scope of Global Computed Tomography Market Reports “

Computed Tomography is medical imaging procedure in which cross sectional images are produced with the help of computer-processed combinations of many X-ray measurements taken from different angles. X-ray CT scan is the most preferred form of Computed Tomography. So during the study of global Computed Tomography market, we have considered X-ray CT machines and consumables to analyze the market.

Global Computed Tomography market report is segmented on the basis of product type, technology type, end user and by regional & country level. Based upon product type, global Computed Tomography market is classified as Stationary, and Portable. Based upon technology type, global Computed Tomography market is classified as High Slice, low Slice and other. Based upon end user, global Computed Tomography market is classified as hospitals, Diagnostic centers and others.

The regions covered in this Computed Tomography market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of Computed Tomography is sub divided in to U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Top Key Players:

Global Computed Tomography market reports covers prominent players like GE Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Toshiba Corporation, Siemens AG, Hitachi Ltd., Shimadzu Corporation, Neurologica Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Neusoft Medical Systems Co., Ltd., Medtronic plc, Shenzhen Anke High-tech Co., Ltd., Accuray Incorporated, PlanMED, DxRay Inc., Koning Corporation, Carestream Health Inc. and PointNix Co. Ltd.

Market Dynamics:

Growth of the cone beam computed tomography market is driven by increasing demand for the cosmetic dentistry and rise in the dental problems like Periodontal disease, Oral cancer, Cavities, Hyperdontia, Malocclusion Conversely high cost of advanced imaging technology and stringent regulations regarding X-ray exposure are some constraining factors limiting the growth. Advantages such as freedom of choosing preferred physicians, quick consultation with doctors, minimum or no hospital stays, and personalized treatment, are some major factors that drive market growth. The cost of cone beam computed tomography device is significantly high, typically around US$ 100,000. However cone beam imaging in U.S. range from USD 150 to USD 700 per scan. Untapped emerging economies provide significant growth opportunities in the market.

Regional Analysis:

Based on region, the Cone Beam Computed Tomography market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia and Rest of the World (ROW). In 2016, North America is expected to dominate the market, due to the rising incidence of dental disorders, increasing expenditure on dental services, growing number of orthopedic disorders & sports injuries, rising awareness of CBCT systems followed by Europe.

The Growing awareness of dental healthcare, growth in geriatric population (especially in Japan), increasing prevalence of orthopedic disorders, growing medical tourism for dental services, improving healthcare infrastructure, and growing disposable incomes in emerging Asian economies (such as China and India) are some of the key factors fuelling the growth of this market. Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period owing to improvement in healthcare infrastructures and rise in expenditures in emerging markets (such as India and China) to overcome the unmet medical needs. The European market for CBCT dental imaging is expected to reach at USD 250.0 million by the end of the forecast period. Asia Pacific region is expected to be a fastest growing region in CBCT dental imaging market.

Key Benefits for Global Computed Tomography Market Reports “

Global Computed Tomography market report covers in depth historical and forecast analysis.

Global Computed Tomography market research report provides detail information about Market Introduction, Market Summary, Global market Revenue (Revenue USD), Global market consumption (K Units), Global market production (K Units), Market Drivers, Market Restraints, Market opportunities, Competitive Analysis, Regional and Country Level.

Global Computed Tomography market report helps to identify opportunities in market place.

Global Computed Tomography market report covers extensive analysis of emerging trends and competitive landscape.

Computed Tomography Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Stationary

Portable

By Technology Type

High Slice

Low Slice

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Diagnostic centers

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Italy

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

The Middle East and Africa

GCC

Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

