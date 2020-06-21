Apheresis Industry By Market 2020 – Company Business Overview, Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin, Recent Development 2025

Global Apheresis Industry By Market Research Report Cover Covid-19 Impact

Apheresis is an extracorporeal therapy in which blood is removed from patient circulation, the blood is separated into its components, and one or more of the components is removed or processed before the blood is returned to the patient. Apheresis systems are widely used in hematology, oncology, immune disorders, renal diseases etc. So, during the study of Global Apheresis Market, we have considered products, Disposables, and consumables to analyze the market.

Global Apheresis Market report is segmented on the basis of Product type, Technology type, Procedure Type, Application Type, End User type and by regional & country level. Based on Product type Global Apheresis Market is classified as Devices and Disposables. Based on Technology, Global Apheresis Market is classified as Centrifugation and Membrane Filtration. Based upon Procedure type, Global Apheresis Market is classified as Plateletpheresis, Plasmapheresis, Leukapheresis, Erythrocytapheresis, Photopheresis, and others. Based upon Procedure type, Global Apheresis Market is classified as Hematology, Renal diseases, Neurology, Oncology, Immune diseases, cardiovascular diseases and others. Based upon End User type, Global Apheresis Market is classified as Hospitals, Blood Banks and Research and Academic Institutes

Key Players for Global Apheresis Market Reports

Global Apheresis Market Dynamics

Widespread prevalence of chronic diseases worldwide has caused a high demand regarding use of various blood components such as plasma, albumin, immunoglobins and other coagulation factors. Development in the new apheresis techniques, increasing demand for the different component of the bloods are the major key drivers for the growth of the Global Apheresis Market. However, high costs serious doubts among individuals concerning the authenticity of genetic reports are the major restrains of the Global Apheresis Market. The apheresis procedures and treatment require huge capital investments, operational cost, skilled technical professionals risk of contamination, Nonetheless, untapped market and technological advancements may generate new opportunities in forecast period.

Global Apheresis Market Regional Analysis

North America dominates the market with highest market share due to increasing number of cancer patients, high healthcare expenditure, rising number of immune disorders, growing awareness amongst people. In 2016, 718 apheresis donors donated certain blood components (such as thrombocytes, erythrocytes, plasma and multiple components) 3,234 times. Data from American Autoimmune Related Diseases Association (AARDA) reveals that around 50 million Americans live with an autoimmune disease. In 2017, USD 591 million dollars spent by the National Institutes of Health on Autoimmune Disorders research compared to the USD 6.1 billion spent on cancer. Europe is the second largest market for Apheresis systems. Increasing prevalence of cancer and increased growth in research and development activities are majorly responsible on growth of Gene Panel market in Europe. In U.K, blood cancer is the most common type of cancer amongst children, teenagers and young people. According to the latest report by Cancer Research, U.K, there are around 9,900 new leukemia cases in the UK every year.

Asia Pacific Global Apheresis Market is witnessed with strong growth rate majorly due high prevalence of cancer and hematological diseases, increasing population, rise in government initiatives that promote blood donations in the developing countries such as China. Chronic kidney disease (CKD) is a major health problem for the underdeveloped countries of south-east Asia, home to more than 2 billion people

Key Benefits for Global Apheresis Market Reports

Global Apheresis Market report covers in depth historical and forecast analysis.

Global Apheresis Market research report provides detail information about Market Introduction, Market Summary, Global market Revenue (Revenue USD), Market Drivers, Market Restraints, Market opportunities, Competitive Analysis, Regional and Country Level.

Global Apheresis Market report helps to identify opportunities in market place.

Global Apheresis Market report covers extensive analysis of emerging trends and competitive landscape.

Apheresis Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Devices

Donor

Therapy

Disposables

By Technology

Centrifugation

Membrane Filtration

By Procedure Type

Plateletpheresis

Plasmapheresis

Leukapheresis

Erythrocytapheresis

Photopheresis

Others

By Application

Hematology

Renal diseases

Neurology

Oncology

Immune diseases

Cardiovascular diseases

Others

By End-User

Hospitals

Blood Banks

Research and Academic Institutes

By Region

North America

U.S.

Mexico

Canada

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Italy

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Latin America

Brazil

The Middle East and Africa

GCC

Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

Apheresis Market Key Players

Haemonetics Corporation

Fresenius Medical Care

Terumo BCT, Inc.

Asahi Kasei Medical Co. Ltd.

Kawasumi Laboratories Inc.

Cerus Corporation

Braun

Melsungen AG

HemaCare Corporation

Kaneka Corporation

Nikkiso Co., Ltd.

Asahi Kasei Medical Co. Ltd

Therakos, Inc.

Medica S.p.A.

HemaCare Corporation

Arteriocyte Medical Systems

Bioelettronica

Delcon

Fenwal

Grifols

Infomed

