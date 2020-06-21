Apheresis Industry By Market 2020 – Company Business Overview, Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin, Recent Development 2025

Global Apheresis Industry By Market Research Report Cover Covid-19 Impact
The ‘Apheresis Industry By market’ research report fabricated by Brand Essence Market Research is an in-depth analysis of the latest trends persuading the business outlook. The report also offers a concise summary of statistics, market valuation, and profit forecast, along with elucidating paradigms of the evolving competitive environment and business strategies enforced by the behemoths of this industry.
New Research study on œApheresis Market: Global Size, Trends, Competitive, Historical & Forecast Analysis, 2018-2024. Widespread prevalence of chronic diseases and development in new apheresis techniques are key drivers for Global Apheresis Market.
Scope of Global Apheresis Market Reports “
Apheresis is an extracorporeal therapy in which blood is removed from patient circulation, the blood is separated into its components, and one or more of the components is removed or processed before the blood is returned to the patient. Apheresis systems are widely used in hematology, oncology, immune disorders, renal diseases etc. So, during the study of Global Apheresis Market, we have considered products, Disposables, and consumables to analyze the market.
Global Apheresis Market report is segmented on the basis of Product type, Technology type, Procedure Type, Application Type, End User type and by regional & country level. Based on Product type Global Apheresis Market is classified as Devices and Disposables. Based on Technology, Global Apheresis Market is classified as Centrifugation and Membrane Filtration. Based upon Procedure type, Global Apheresis Market is classified as Plateletpheresis, Plasmapheresis, Leukapheresis, Erythrocytapheresis, Photopheresis, and others. Based upon Procedure type, Global Apheresis Market is classified as Hematology, Renal diseases, Neurology, Oncology, Immune diseases, cardiovascular diseases and others. Based upon End User type, Global Apheresis Market is classified as Hospitals, Blood Banks and Research and Academic Institutes
Key Players for Global Apheresis Market Reports
Global Apheresis Market report covers prominent players like Haemonetics Corporation, Fresenius Medical Care, Terumo BCT, Inc., Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd., Kawasumi Laboratories Inc., Cerus Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, HemaCare Corporation, Kaneka Corporation, Nikkiso Co., Ltd., Asahi Kasei Medical Co. Ltd, Therakos, Inc., Medica S.p.A., Melsungen AG, HemaCare Corporation Arteriocyte Medical Systems, Bioelettronica, Delcon, Fenwal, Grifols, Infomed and Others.
Global Apheresis Market Dynamics
Widespread prevalence of chronic diseases worldwide has caused a high demand regarding use of various blood components such as plasma, albumin, immunoglobins and other coagulation factors. Development in the new apheresis techniques, increasing demand for the different component of the bloods are the major key drivers for the growth of the Global Apheresis Market. However, high costs serious doubts among individuals concerning the authenticity of genetic reports are the major restrains of the Global Apheresis Market. The apheresis procedures and treatment require huge capital investments, operational cost, skilled technical professionals risk of contamination, Nonetheless, untapped market and technological advancements may generate new opportunities in forecast period.
Global Apheresis Market Regional Analysis
North America dominates the market with highest market share due to increasing number of cancer patients, high healthcare expenditure, rising number of immune disorders, growing awareness amongst people. In 2016, 718 apheresis donors donated certain blood components (such as thrombocytes, erythrocytes, plasma and multiple components) 3,234 times. Data from American Autoimmune Related Diseases Association (AARDA) reveals that around 50 million Americans live with an autoimmune disease. In 2017, USD 591 million dollars spent by the National Institutes of Health on Autoimmune Disorders research compared to the USD 6.1 billion spent on cancer. Europe is the second largest market for Apheresis systems. Increasing prevalence of cancer and increased growth in research and development activities are majorly responsible on growth of Gene Panel market in Europe. In U.K, blood cancer is the most common type of cancer amongst children, teenagers and young people. According to the latest report by Cancer Research, U.K, there are around 9,900 new leukemia cases in the UK every year.
Asia Pacific Global Apheresis Market is witnessed with strong growth rate majorly due high prevalence of cancer and hematological diseases, increasing population, rise in government initiatives that promote blood donations in the developing countries such as China. Chronic kidney disease (CKD) is a major health problem for the underdeveloped countries of south-east Asia, home to more than 2 billion people
Key Benefits for Global Apheresis Market Reports
Global Apheresis Market report covers in depth historical and forecast analysis.
Global Apheresis Market research report provides detail information about Market Introduction, Market Summary, Global market Revenue (Revenue USD), Market Drivers, Market Restraints, Market opportunities, Competitive Analysis, Regional and Country Level.
Global Apheresis Market report helps to identify opportunities in market place.
Global Apheresis Market report covers extensive analysis of emerging trends and competitive landscape.
Apheresis Market Segmentation
By Product Type
Devices
Donor
Therapy
Disposables
By Technology
Centrifugation
Membrane Filtration
By Procedure Type
Plateletpheresis
Plasmapheresis
Leukapheresis
Erythrocytapheresis
Photopheresis
Others
By Application
Hematology
Renal diseases
Neurology
Oncology
Immune diseases
Cardiovascular diseases
Others
By End-User
Hospitals
Blood Banks
Research and Academic Institutes
By Region
North America
U.S.
Mexico
Canada
Europe
UK
France
Germany
Italy
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
Southeast Asia
Latin America
Brazil
The Middle East and Africa
GCC
Africa
Rest of Middle East and Africa
Apheresis Market Key Players
Haemonetics Corporation
Fresenius Medical Care
Terumo BCT, Inc.
Asahi Kasei Medical Co. Ltd.
Kawasumi Laboratories Inc.
Cerus Corporation
Braun
Melsungen AG
HemaCare Corporation
Kaneka Corporation
Nikkiso Co., Ltd.
Asahi Kasei Medical Co. Ltd
Therakos, Inc.
Medica S.p.A.
HemaCare Corporation
Arteriocyte Medical Systems
Bioelettronica
Delcon
Fenwal
Grifols
Infomed
