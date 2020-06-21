Angiography Devices Market: 2020 2020 Growth: Opportunities, Key Players, Competitive and Regional Analysis by Forecast 2025

Global Angiography Devices Market Research Report Cover Covid-19 Impact

Angiography Devices Market is valued at USD 10214.5 Million in 2018 and expected to reach USD 15157.1 million by 2025 with a CAGR of 5.80 % over the forecast period. Rising awareness about angiography and increasing government investment in medical imaging technologies are the factors driving the growth of the angiography devices market.

Angiography Devices market report published by the Brandessence Market Research and Consulting Pvt. Ltd. provides the detail information about Angiography Devices market from various aspects. This report consists of drivers, challenges and opportunities which help the market to grow over the analysis period and recent trends which supports the growth of market. This report consists of regional segmentation with product type and applications.

Angiography is a medical imaging technique used to visualize blood vessels in the brain, neck, heart, and kidneys. For this technique, radiopaque substances and dyes are used to make the blood vessels noticeable under x-ray. Angiography is used to notice abnormalities or blockage in blood vessels. This, in turn helps to diagnose various critical conditions such as heart disease, kidney disorders, kidney dysfunction, atherosclerosis, brain tumors, and eye diseases. Moreover, angiography aid surgeons study the situation of the heart and brain before surgeries. There are several types of angiography which are categorized based on the blood vessel analyzed. Major types of angiography includes; coronary angiography, pulmonary angiography, kidney angiography, fluoresce in angiography, and celiac angiography. There are some side-effects of angiography noticed in some patients. These are mainly allergic reactions caused by the substances and dyes used in angiography. Major allergic reactions include swelling, breathing problems, heart failure, and low blood pressure.

The increasing incidences of cardiovascular diseases and the growing geriatric population are the most significant factors driving the growth of the angiography devices market. For instance, According to World Health Organization, an estimated 17.9 million people died from CVDs in 2016, representing 31% of all global deaths. Of these deaths, 85% are due to heart attack and stroke. However, lack of health insurance cover and implementation of strict government regulations are some of the major factors inhibiting the growth of the global angiography devices market. Furthermore, rapid technological advances, increasing awareness of the population, and the high preference of minimally invasive procedures can provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market.

Key Players of Angiography Devices Market Reports

Some major key players for global angiography devices market are Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific Corporation, AngioDynamics, Inc., Cordis Corporation, Siemens Healthcare Ltd, Medtronic, Inc., GE Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Shimadzu Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, and others

Angiography Devices Market Segmentation “

By Devices:

Magnetic Resonance Angiography (MRA)

Computed Tomography Angiography (CTA)

Conventional Angiography

Digital Subtraction Angiography (DSA)

Catheter angiography

Coronary angiography

Other

By Procedure-Wise:

Coronary Angiography

Pulmonary Angiography

Cerebral Angiography

Extremity Angiography

Renal Angiography

By Indications:

Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)

Congenital Heart Disease

Congestive Heart Failure

Kidney Disorders

Others

By End-Users:

Hospitals and Surgical Centers

Diagnostics Centers

Academic and Research Institutes

By Regional & Country Level:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK.

France

Germany

Italy

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East and Africa

GCC

Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

