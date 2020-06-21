Adaptive Cruise Control Market: 2020 2020 Growth: Opportunities, Key Players, Competitive and Regional Analysis by Forecast 2025

Global Adaptive Cruise Control Market Research Report Cover Covid-19 Impact

The ‘Adaptive Cruise Control market’ research report fabricated by Brand Essence Market Research is an in-depth analysis of the latest trends persuading the business outlook. The report also offers a concise summary of statistics, market valuation, and profit forecast, along with elucidating paradigms of the evolving competitive environment and business strategies enforced by the behemoths of this industry.

Adaptive Cruise Control Market was valued at USD xx billion in 2018 and is projected to reach around USD xx billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 32.13 % during the forecast period. The base year considered for the study is 2018 and the forecast period is 2018-2025. Increasing in large number of road accidents is expected to boost the demand for adaptive cruise market.

Adaptive cruise control system is a form of cruise control that is used to control speed of a road vehicle. It means that system will automatically slow down or speeds up in order to maintain a safe distance from vehicles ahead. BMW was one of the first automakers to offer fully adaptive cruise control, which is capable of bringing a vehicle to a completely adjust a speed. Amongst many advantages of adaptive cruise control, this system allows the driver to relax without having to keep their foot on the pedal especially during a long road trip.

Global adaptive cruise control market report is segmented on the technology type, category, mode of operation, vehicle and by regional & country level. Based upon technology, global adaptive cruise control market is segmented into RADAR and LIDAR. As per category, the market is classified into full speed range, traffic jam assist, partial cruise control and fully automated speed control. Furthermore, based upon mode of operation, global adaptive cruise control market is segmented into normal adaptive cruise control and connected adaptive cruise control. Based upon vehicle, market is segmented into passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle.

The regions covered in this global adaptive cruise control market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, the market of modular construction is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, Middle East Asia (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt) GCC, Africa, etc.

Adaptive cruise control system is a key component of future intelligent cars. Nowadays, these systems are gaining huge attention as it has ability to reduce road accidents and to assist drive a car reliably. However, World Health Organization released global status report on road safety it was revealed that around 90% of deaths happen in low and middle-income countries. Further, an adaptive cruise control system reduces the driving burden on the driver by minimizing the efforts while on a long drive. However, an adaptive cruise control system is quite expensive as it not affordable to ordinary people, it will cost around USD 1500 which may hinder the growth of this market. Next generation adaptive cruise control system will offer facilities like it can send or receive messages to other cars, enabling a much more reliable system of detection.

North America is expected to dominate the market with many automakers have been working for years to develop adaptive cruise control systems, especially in high end luxurious cars. The major market players in automotive industries are actively taking an interest to increase human safety and giving proper convenience to the customers. According to National Safety Council it was estimated that in 2017, 40,100 people were killed in road accidents, the rate was up by 6% since 2015. Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa are estimated to dominate the market over forecast period due to the presence large population it will require such system that provides efficient, safe and eco-friendly features to reduce deaths that happen while driving. Japan is one of the leading countries in Asia rapidly adopting the adaptive cruise control systems in vehicles.

Global Adaptive Cruise Control Market report covers in-depth historical and forecast analysis.

Global Adaptive Cruise Control Market research report provides detail information about Market Introduction, Market Summary, Global market Revenue (Revenue USD), Market Drivers, Market Restraints, Market Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, Regional and Country Level.

Global Adaptive Cruise Control Market report helps to identify opportunities in marketplace.

Global Adaptive Cruise Control Market report covers extensive analysis of emerging trends and competitive landscape.

By Technology

RADAR

LIDAR

By Category

Full Speed Range

Traffic Jam Assist

Partial Cruise Control

Fully Automated Speed Control

By Mode of Operation

Normal Adaptive Cruise Control

Connected Adaptive Cruise Control

By Vehicle

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial vehicle

By Region

North America

U.S.

Mexico

Canada

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Italy

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Latin America

Brazil

The Middle East and Africa

GCC

Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

Hella

Koito Manufacturing

Automotive Lighting ZF

Valeo

Friedrichshafen AG

Robert Bosch GmbH

Continental AG

Denso Corporation

Delphi Automotive LLP

Preco Electronics

