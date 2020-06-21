3D Sensor Market: 2020 2020 Growth: Opportunities, Key Players, Competitive and Regional Analysis by Forecast 2025

Global 3D Sensor Market Research Report Cover Covid-19 Impact

Global 3D Sensor Market: Global Size, Trends, Competitive, Historical & Forecast Analysis, 2019-2025 “ The 3D sensor market is growing due to its application in various end user industries such as consumer electronics, automobile, healthcare and others.

Global 3D Sensor Market is valued at USD 1537.61 Million in 2018 and expected to reach USD 7221.75 Million by 2025 with the CAGR of 24.73% over the forecast period.

3D sensors enable a machine to understand the size shape and distance of an object within its field of view. 3D sensors are used in number of applications in many industry verticals such as consumer electronics, healthcare, industrial robotics, automotive, security and surveillance etc. For example, Apple™s most advances smartphone, the iPhone X, which uses a single camera to measure distances. 3D sensors contain devices which senses external environment in 3-dimension by creating 3D maps of the users surrounding. The 3D sensor is an amalgamation of different sensing elements such as ultrasound, TOF, and structured light technologies. With the increasing demand for gesture analysis application, 3D sensor is playing an important role in enhancing the performance and efficiency of a large complex system in sectors such as automotive and electronics.

Global 3D sensor market is segmented in to type, technology, application and region. On the basis of type, the 3D sensor market is divided into image sensor, position sensor, accelerometer sensor and acoustic sensor. On the basis of technology, the market is segmented in to stereo vision, structured light, time-of-flight and ultrasound. On the basis of end user, the market is segmented in to consumer electronics, automobile, healthcare and others.

The regions covered in this 3D sensor market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, the market of 3D sensor is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, Middle East Asia (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt) GCC, Africa, etc.

Some major key players for global 3D Sensor market are Intel Corporation, Occipital Inc., Softkinetic, LMI Technologies, Sick AG, Infineon Technologies, XYZ Interactive Technologies, Panasonic Corporation, Omnivision Technologies Cognex Corporation Occipital Inc., Sony and others.

Apple iPhone 2019 to sport 3D camera with TOF sensor, hints new report:

Apple™s iPhone in 2019 or iPhone XI, could come with a 3D camera at the back, indicates a new report from Bloomberg. Rival Huawei, which is the number two smartphone manufacturer in the world, could also adopt something similar.

Sony is already supplying camera sensors to Apple, Google, Samsung, etc., but this generation of camera chips will power both the front and rear 3D cameras.

œCameras revolutionized phones, and based on what I™ve seen, I have the same expectation for 3D¦The pace will vary by field, but we™re definitely going to see adoption of 3D. I™m certain of it, Yoshihara was quoted as saying.

Sony™s 3D camera will use the time of flight approach, which œsends out invisible laser pulses and measures how long they take to bounce back, said Yoshihara. these will allow for more detailed and accurate 3D models.

Apple™s iPhone X, iPhone XS, iPhone XR already have a 3D front camera with the TrueDepth camera, which relies on structured light method to create the 3D models of the user™s and recognize it in the Face ID feature.

The 3D Sensor Market is Growing Rapidly Due To Increasing Application in Consumer Electronics, Automobiles and Healthcare Industry

One of the main driving factors of 3D sensor market is the rising use of 3D sensor in electronic gadgets and appliances. STMicroelectronics, which supplies Apple and a number of other smartphone manufacturers with its FlightSense sensors, has delivered more than 300 million TOF chips, technology in personal mobile handset, automotive, healthcare and retail. Sony Corp., which has 49% of the market for image sensors, is developing new TOF (Time of Flight) sensors that are smaller than today™s sensors, and can sense depth at greater distances. The extensive use of 3D sensor can be found out according to the company. These sensors are useful for applications such as 3D Sensor, augmented-reality applications, and industrial applications. 3D sensor has the ability to combine their functions with other sensor types. The availability of highly efficient processors and software has permitted this sensor data fusion, which integrates input from multiple sensors and processes the data in real time enabling the device to have near human like sensing abilities which increases the demand of this product. However, applications for full-sized 3D sensors are not limited to smartphones or other consumer devices; the technology can be used for any type of 3D scanning in which an object must be mapped with precision. Other than smart phone it is also used in 3D printing, design mapping, object recognition, facial recognition, gesture-based control etc. The lack of human expertise for handling 3D sensor technology is restraining the market.

North America is expected to dominate the Global 3D Sensor Market in Forecast Period

Even if 3D sensor technology is relatively new, it is increasingly adopted in North America, due to the growing demand for effective processing in terms of 3-dimensional imaging. Increasing research of companies to implement 3D sensors in many applications have caused the growth of 3d sensor market in North America. In Europe, industries are also adopting 3D sensors in many applications like automation, photography, virtual reality and augmented reality etc. Asia Pacific region is expected to have high growth in 3D sensors market due to the application of 3d sensors is increased in industrial robotics, healthcare, and entertainment sectors.

3D Sensor Market Segmentation

By Type

Image Sensor

Position Sensor

Accelerometer Sensor

Acoustic Sensor

Others

By Technology

Stereo Vision

Structured Light

Time-of-Flight

Ultrasound

By End-user

Consumer electronics

Automobile

Healthcare

Others

By Regional & Country Analysis

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK.

France

Germany

Italy

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East and Africa

GCC

Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

