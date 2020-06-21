2020 Growth: Wi-Fi Market Focuses on SWOT analysis, Industry Synopsis, Development Plans 2020 to 2025

Global Wi-Fi Market Research Report Cover Covid-19 Impact

The ‘Wi-Fi market’ research report fabricated by Brand Essence Market Research is an in-depth analysis of the latest trends persuading the business outlook. The report also offers a concise summary of statistics, market valuation, and profit forecast, along with elucidating paradigms of the evolving competitive environment and business strategies enforced by the behemoths of this industry.

Global Wi-Fi Market 2018-2024

The forecast period 2018-2024 is expected to show noticeable growth in Global Wi-Fi Market. There will be a new resurgence in the sales and utilization of Wi-Fi. Are you ready to cope up with growing market? No, then have a look at our report overview and send your query to us.

Wireless Fidelity (Wi-Fi) is a popular wireless networking technology through which we can share the information between two or more devices. It is a wireless LAN (local area network) that gets connected to the mobiles, laptops, desktops, electronic devices like televisions, air conditioners, DVD players and digital cameras etc.

Our report studies global Wi-Fi market and covers historical and forecast data for application, regional and country.

Along with these leading players, there are number of other small and mid-sized players who are coming with huge investment and innovative product launch in the wireless technology industry.

Wi-Fi Market Segmentation

By Offering,

Component

Solution

Services

By Type,

Indoor Wi-Fi

Outdoor Wi-Fi

Transportation Wi-Fi

By Applications,

Mobile applications

Business applications

Home applications

Computerized application

Automotive segment

Browsing internet

Video conference

Based upon application segment, mobile and business application segment has significant market share in historic year and it is expected to maintain its dominance in forecast period.

By Verticals,

Telecom & IT

Education

Healthcare

Hospitality

Transportation

Retail

Others

Based upon vertical segment, telecom & IT segment has significant market share in historic year and it is expected to maintain its dominance in forecast period.

By Region

North America

U.S.

Mexico

Canada

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Italy

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Latin America

Brazil

The Middle East and Africa

GCC

Africa

Rest of MEA

Our new report discusses issues and events affecting the Wi-Fi Market.

The report covers discussions and qualitative analyses:

Technological Development

Trends toward Wi-Fi Market

Significant rise in research and development activities by leading vendors

Market Drivers

Growing demand of Wireless and Smart Devices

Emergence of IoT

Market Restraints

Strict Government Rules and Regulations

Opportunity

Increasing smart city projects and infrastructural development

Wi-Fi Market Report Key Players

Cisco

Aruba

Ruckus Wireless

Juniper Networks

Ericsson

Panasonic

Huawei

Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise

Netgear

Aerohive Networks

Riverbed Technology

Others

