2020 Growth: Water Treatment Equipment Market 2020: Growth, Latest Trend Analysis and Forecast 2025

Global Water Treatment Equipment Market Research Report Cover Covid-19 Impact

The ‘Water Treatment Equipment market’ research report fabricated by Brand Essence Market Research is an in-depth analysis of the latest trends persuading the business outlook. The report also offers a concise summary of statistics, market valuation, and profit forecast, along with elucidating paradigms of the evolving competitive environment and business strategies enforced by the behemoths of this industry.

Water Treatment Equipment Market is valued at USD 58.48 Billion in 2018 and expected to reach USD 91.42 Billion by 2025 with the CAGR of 6.59% over the forecast period “ Increasing health awareness is the key driving factor of Global Water Treatment Equipment Market.

Water treatment equipment market report published by the Brandessence Market Research and Consulting Pvt. Ltd. provides the detail information about Water Treatment Equipment Market from various aspects. This report consists of drivers, challenges and opportunities which help the market to grow over the analysis period and recent trends which supports the growth of market. This report consists of regional segmentation with product type and applications.

Water treatment is a process to treat, remediate and to process emission wastewater. Wastewater carries a mixture of dissolved or suspended solids from residences, agriculture, and industries. Additionally, wastewater contains industrial wastes, harmful chemicals, toxins or other objectionable materials that are present in a quantity which cause a measurable degradation of water quality. Water treatment equipment is used to achieve three levels of treatment i.e. primary water treatment uses screening method to remove large objects, grit chambers to remove smaller particles and sedimentation tanks to separate solids from liquids where secondary water treatment uses biological methods like activated sludge, trickling filters and lagoons.

Increasing health awareness across the globe is one of the major factors expected to drive the growth of water treatment equipments market in the coming few years. In addition, increasing use of processed in several applications such as cooling, washing, and processing in various manufacturing industries such as pharmaceuticals, chemicals, power, metal & mining, semiconductors, textiles, oil & gas is also anticipated to drive the defend for water treatment equipments within the forecast period. Lack of awareness among people can be one of the restraining factors of this market. Increasing research and development activities in waste management sector might offer several lucrative opportunities in forecast period.

Water Treatment Equipment Market Revenue (USD Billion) Analysis by Regional and Global, 2019-2025

Key players of the water treatment equipment market are Siemens AG, Danaher Corporation, General Electric, Pentair Limited, Parker-Hannifin Corporation, 3M Company, Veolia Environnement, Xylem Incorporated, Doosan Heavy Industries and Construction, Dow Chemical among others.

Water Treatment Equipment Market Segmentation “

By Equipment Type:

Process equipment

Mud Treatment

Filtration Systems & Media

Disinfection

Diversions & Screens

Meters

Membranes

Others

By End-User Type:

Industrial

Municipal

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

U.K.

France

Germany

Italy

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East and Africa

GCC

Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

Water Treatment Equipment Key Players

Siemens AG

Danaher Corporation

General Electric

Pentair Limited

Parker-Hannifin Corporation

3M Company

Veolia Environnement

Xylem Incorporated

Doosan Heavy Industries and Construction

Dow Chemical

