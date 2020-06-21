2020 Growth: Traveling Bags Market Insights and Forecast 2020 to 2025

Global Traveling Bags Market Research Report Cover Covid-19 Impact

The ‘Traveling Bags market’ research report fabricated by Brand Essence Market Research is an in-depth analysis of the latest trends persuading the business outlook. The report also offers a concise summary of statistics, market valuation, and profit forecast, along with elucidating paradigms of the evolving competitive environment and business strategies enforced by the behemoths of this industry.

Traveling Bags Market 2018-2024

The forecast period 2018-2024 is expected to show significant growth in Global Traveling Bags Market. There will be a new resurgence in the sales and utilisation of Traveling Bags product. Are you ready to cope up with growing market? No, then have a look at our report overview and send your query to us.

Our report studies global Traveling Bags market and covers historical and forecast data for application, regional and country level.

Consumers are usually traveling for several reasons such as business, office and vacation. Growing fashion trends will continue to dominate the market during the forecast period. While backpacks remain popular among casual travellers, duffle bags, Trolley bag will continue to gain traction among business and leisure travellers. With a growing trend of traveling with compact and lightweight luggage, manufacturers are investing more in the production of high quality, innovative bags.

Traveling Bags market report covers top players like,

Ace Co. Ltd.

Briggs & Riley Travelware

Delsey SA

Eagle Creek

New Travel Sports Co. Ltd.

Samsonite

Shanghai Fochier Intel™ Co. Ltd.

Travelpro International Inc.

United States Luggage Company (LLC)

VIP Industries Ltd.

VF Corporation

Along with these leading players, there are number of other small and mid-sized players who are coming with huge investment and innovative product launch in the Traveling Bags industry.

We have segmented global Traveling Bags market as follows,

Traveling Bags Market by Bag Type,

Backpacks

Duffle bags

Trolley bag

Traveling Bags Market by Application/End User

Men

Women

Kids

Based in type segment, in 2016, the market of traveling bags was dominated by Backpacks and Trolley bag segment. It accounted for the major shares of the Traveling Bags market. It is due to the significant growth in tourism and travel sector across the world. Increasing number of passenger™s travels coupled with rising disposable incomes are anticipated to drive the Traveling Bags market in coming years.

Traveling Bags Market by Region

North America

U.S.

Mexico

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

The Middle East and Africa

Our new report discusses issues and events affecting the Traveling Bags market.

