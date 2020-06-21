2020 Growth: Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market 2020 Development Status, Competition Analysis, Type and Application 2025

Global Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market Research Report Cover Covid-19 Impact

The ‘Surgical Drapes and Gowns market’ research report fabricated by Brand Essence Market Research is an in-depth analysis of the latest trends persuading the business outlook. The report also offers a concise summary of statistics, market valuation, and profit forecast, along with elucidating paradigms of the evolving competitive environment and business strategies enforced by the behemoths of this industry.

Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market was valued at USD XX Million in 2018 and is projected to reach around USD XX Million by 2025, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. The base year considered for the study is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019-2025. Increasing number of chronic disorders and rising incidence of hospital-acquired infections are some factors driving the growth of the market.

Surgical drapes are used in operative room during surgery to cover patient™s body to eliminate the risk of surgical site contamination by separating the surgical site from the remaining part of the patient™s body, as well as from nonsterile areas of the surgical table. Surgical drapes are offered in different shapes sizes as well as therapy wise. Surgical drapes are the indispensable part of operating room and used for several applications from protecting the patient body to covering utilities. Demand for surgical drapes is increasing due to rising number of surgeries worldwide, increasing focus on infection control and rising awareness about hygiene.

Global surgical drapes and gowns market report is segmented on the basis of type, usage pattern, end users and by regional & country level. Based upon type, global surgical drapes and gowns market is segmented into surgical drapes and surgical gowns. Based on usage pattern, global surgical drapes and gowns market is segmented in to disposable surgical drapes & gowns and reusable surgical drapes & gowns. Based upon end users global surgical drapes and gowns market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers and other.

The regions covered in this Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, the market of Surgical Drapes and Gowns is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, Middle East Asia (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt) GCC, Africa, etc.

Some major key players for global Surgical Drapes and Gowns market are Cardinal Health, 3M, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Steris Corporation, MÃ¶lnlycke Health Care, Paul Hartmann, Halyard Health, Priontex, Guardian, Medica Europe BV and others.

Increasing Number of Surgeries and high incidences of hospital-acquired infections are the main factors driving the growth of the market.

The global surgical drapes and gowns market is driven by rising number of surgeries and high incidences of hospital-acquired infections. According to Public Health England, during 2016 to 2017 around 139,691 procedures were performed in NHS based hospitals in England and about 1,635 surgical site infections (SSIs) detected during same period. Although significant progress has been made in preventing healthcare associated infection types, there is much more work to be done. As per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention everyday about one in 31 hospital patients has at least one healthcare-associated infection. Moreover, rising awareness about sterile drapes and surgical gowns in emerging economies have open wider opportunity for the market.

North America dominates global surgical drapes and gowns market

North America dominates global surgical drapes and gowns market due to the presence of well-established players and increasing surgical procedures. According to the latest data from National Center for Health Statistics, around 48 million surgical inpatient procedures were performed in the United States. Europe is expected to hold second largest position in the global surgical drapes and gowns market. However, Asia-Pacific is likely to be a fastest growing market during the forecast period due to developing healthcare infrastructure and increasing initiatives to promote the use of disposable surgical drapes and gowns. Middle East Africa and Latin America are expected to show significant growth in forecast period.

