2020 Growth: Stretch Films Market Tendencies, Revenue Forecast and Interesting Opportunities from 2020 to 2025

Global Stretch Films Market Research Report Cover Covid-19 Impact
The ‘Stretch Films market’ research report fabricated by Brand Essence Market Research is an in-depth analysis of the latest trends persuading the business outlook. The report also offers a concise summary of statistics, market valuation, and profit forecast, along with elucidating paradigms of the evolving competitive environment and business strategies enforced by the behemoths of this industry.
Stretch Films Market is valued at USD 7975.9 Million in 2018 and expected to reach USD 10875.9 Million by 2025 with the CAGR of 4.53% over the forecast period“ The high demand for processed food & beverages is the key driver for Global Stretch Films Market.
Stretch films market report published by the Brandessence Market Research and Consulting Pvt. Ltd. provides the detail information about Stretch Films market from various aspects. This report consists of drivers, challenges and opportunities which help the market to grow over the analysis period and recent trends which supports the growth of market. This report consists of regional segmentation with product type and applications.
Stretch Films Market Analysis
Stretch films are used in packaging goods. These products are highly engineered polythene films and are widely used in different applications to their properties of elasticity and flexibility. They are mainly used to wrap pallet loads due to their special properties of being moisture resistance and air resistance which helps in preventing the goods from getting damaged. These films improve packaging processes, time, reduce cost and offers strong load protection. Polypropylene stretch films have the properties of high heat resistance and provides good transparency compared to polyethylene and polyvinyl chloride stretch films.
The stretch film industry is expected to be largely influenced by high demand for the processed food & beverages and pharmaceutical industry. One of the key drivers for the growth of the stretch films market is its growing demand from e-commerce industry across the emerging economies. In addition, the expansion in the manufacturing sector and increasing requirements for product packaging and protection of goods during warehousing and distribution is also expected to foster the growth of this market. Stretch films are lightweight, safe and cost-effective logistic packaging solution which is further expected to supplement the demand for stretch films in the coming few years. However, high cost of raw materials and availability of low cost alternatives can hamper the market growth. In spite of that, LLDPE-based multilayer stretch films for pallet utilization and bundling applications can create opportunities for stretch films market.
Stretch Films Market Share
Stretch Films Market Revenue (USD Million) Analysis by Regional and Global, 2019-2025
Stretch Films Market Segmentation “
By Material:
Polyethylene (PE) (Linear low-density polyethylene (LLDPE)
Low-density polyethylene (LDPE)
Polypropylene (PP)
Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)
By Product:
Hand Stretch Film
Machine Stretch Film
Specialty Stretch Film
By Manufacturing:
Cast stretch Film
Blown Stretch Film
By End-User:
Food & Beverages
Pharmaceutical
Personal Care
Electronics
Paper & Textiles
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
K.
France
Germany
Italy
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
Southeast Asia
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Middle East and Africa
GCC
Africa
Rest of Middle East and Africa
Stretch Films Market Key Players
Polymer Group Inc.
Berry Global Group, Inc.
AEP Industries Inc
Smurfit Kappa Group
Sigma Stretch Film Corp.
Anchor Packaging Inc
Scientex Berhad
Coveris Inc.
POLIFILM GmbH
PILZ GmbH & Co. KG
Paragon Films Inc.
Allen Plastic Industries Co. Ltd
Vishakha Polyfab
four-star plastics
