2020 Growth: Spirulina Market 2020 – Industry Scenario, Strategies, Growth Factors And Forecast 2025

Global Spirulina Market Research Report Cover Covid-19 Impact

The ‘Spirulina market’ research report fabricated by Brand Essence Market Research is an in-depth analysis of the latest trends persuading the business outlook. The report also offers a concise summary of statistics, market valuation, and profit forecast, along with elucidating paradigms of the evolving competitive environment and business strategies enforced by the behemoths of this industry.

Spirulina Market: Global Size, Trends, Competitive, Historical & Forecast Analysis, 2018-2024 Launch of new food varieties and government initiatives and are key drivers for global spirulina market.

Spirulina is a biomass obtained from cynobacteria and consumed by humans and animals. There are two types of Spirulina includes Arthrospira plantensis and Anthrospira maxima are available which are further processed for various applications. It is used as dietary supplement in the form of capsule, powder, liquid and others. Furthermore, it is also used as food supplement for aquarium, poultry industry and others. So, during the study of Global Spirulina market, we have considered Spirulina product type and consumables to analyze the market.

Global Spirulina Market report is segmented on the basis of product type, application type, Formulation and by regional & country level. Based upon Product type, global Spirulina Market is classified as Arthrospira plantensis and Anthrospira maxima. Based upon Application type, global Spirulina Market is classified as Nutraceuticals, Food and Beverages, Cosmetics, Agriculture, Feed and Others. Based upon formulation, global Spirulina Market is classified as Powder, Tablet & Capsule, Liquid, and Granule & Gelling Agent.

The regions covered in this Spirulina Market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of spirulina is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Global Spirulina market report covers prominent players like Algaetech International Sdn Bhd, Fuqing King Dnarmsa Spirulina Co. Ltd, Cyanotech Corporation, Sensient Technologies Corporation, DDW The Color House, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, DIC Corporation, Algene Biotech, Sunrise Nutrachem Group Co. Ltd. and others.

The commercialization and growth of global Spirulina market over the past 10 years have been highly impactful. Growing awareness among people about the health benefits of Spirulina and natural colors produces from Spirulina is the major factors supporting the growth of Spirulina market. Furthermore, there are various initiatives taken by the government to support the growth of rural area by providing them decent income from Spirulina production this also fuels the Spirulina market. Spirulina comprises of anti-inflammatory, antioxidant properties are which are good for the health. Spirulina is also used for the production of various cosmetics and also used in pharmaceutical industries. However, lower stability of colors produced from Spirulina has lower stability as compared to the synthetic colors which may hamper the growth of Spirulina market.

North America dominates the market with highest market share closely followed by Europe due to increasing demand for natural derived food products. The European government has reduced the daily intake of synthetic colors has also fueled the Spirulina market. Asia Pacific is expected is to experience a rapid growth due to the various government initiatives taken by government in the developing economies to promote the growth of rural areas and provide them better living conditions. In countries like India, China, and others government is promoting the production of Spirulina due to its health benefits. There is also a significant in the aquaculture industry in these regions which is also one of the major factors supporting the growth of Spirulina market over the forecast period. As per Food and Agriculture organization 2018 report the total aquaculture production of 4.43 million tones was valued at US$ 3.5 billion of which carp alone was responsible for as much as 4.18 million tones. So, all the above mentioned factors will support the growth of Spirulina market in the near future.

Global Spirulina Market: by Product type analysis:

Arthrospira plantensis

Anthrospira maxima

Global Spirulina Market: by Application type Analysis

Nutraceuticals

Food and Beverages

Cosmetics

Agriculture

Feed

Others

Global Spirulina Market: by Formulation Analysis

Powder

Tablet & Capsule

Liquid

Granule & Gelling Agent

Global Spirulina Market: by Regional & Country Analysis

North America

U.S.

Mexico

Canada

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Italy

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Latin America

Brazil

The Middle East and Africa

GCC

Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

