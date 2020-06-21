2020 Growth: Solar Water Pumps Market 2020 | Scope of Current and Future Industry 2025

Global Solar Water Pumps Market Research Report Cover Covid-19 Impact

Solar Water Pumps Market is valued at USD 438.2 Million in 2018 and expected to reach USD 1347.0 Million by 2025 with a CAGR of 17.4% over the forecast period. Continuous increase in the price of electricity as well as diesel fuel is the key factor driving the growth of global solar water pumps market.

Solar power is a natural and symbiotic choice for water pumping and it is made up of two basic components; pumps and photovoltaic panels. Solar water pumping is one of the most economically attractive solar energy applications with direct drive PV systems often providing decades of consistent service. Photovoltaic water pumping systems can meet a comprehensive range of needs and are relatively cost competitive, low maintenance, simple and reliable. A typical solar cell has two or more specially prepared layers of semiconductor material that produce direct current (DC) electricity when exposed to sun light. This DC current is collected by the wiring in the panel, then supplied either to a DC pump, which in turn pumps water whenever the sun shines, or stored in batteries for future use by the solar water pump.

Major factor driving the growth of solar water pumps market is continuously increasing price of electricity as well as diesel fuel. Direct drive photovoltaic systems can deliver power for about USD 0.15 per kWh, as compare to diesel water pumps which costs nearly triple of solar water pump to operate and it provides dependable water with no fuel costs. In addition, increasing government regulations on reducing carbon dioxide emission and greenhouse gas emissions is also foster the solar water pumps market growth. Solar water pumps are used in agriculture, consumes about 25% of total electricity used in India and for that 85 million tons of coal annually used to generate electricity. Nearly 12% of total diesel in India is used by irrigation pumps that are more than 4 Billion liters of diesel is used. However, lack of awareness about the benefits of solar water pumps technology may hamper the growth of this market. Throughout the India nearly 30 million irrigation pumps are in use, out of that only 0.4 % is the solar water pumps and remaining are running on power grid and diesel. In spite of that, technological advancements in the field of solar water pumps in the coming years can be an opportunity for the growth of the solar pumps market in the forecast period.

Key players of solar water pumps market are like Tata Power Solar Systems Ltd., Shakti Solar Pumping System, WENLING JINTAI PUMP FACTORY, Lorentz, SunEdison, Inc., CRI Pumps Pvt. Ltd, Solar Power & Pump Co LLC, Bright Solar Pvt. Ltd., Grundfos, American West Windmill and Solar Company, Dankoff Solar, Greenmax Technology and others.

By Power Rating

Up to 3 HP

1 to 10 HP

Above 10 HP

By Pump Type

Surface Pump

Submersible Pump

Screw Pump

Centrifugal Pump

Floating Pump

By Current Type

AC

DC

By Application

Drinking Water Supply

Agriculture

Industrial

Other Applications

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK.

France

Germany

Italy

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East and Africa

GCC

Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

