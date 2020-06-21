2020 Growth: Smart TV Market 2020 – Key Stakeholders, Subcomponent Manufacturers, Industry Association 2025

Global Smart TV Market Research Report Cover Covid-19 Impact

The ‘Smart TV market’ research report fabricated by Brand Essence Market Research is an in-depth analysis of the latest trends persuading the business outlook. The report also offers a concise summary of statistics, market valuation, and profit forecast, along with elucidating paradigms of the evolving competitive environment and business strategies enforced by the behemoths of this industry.

Global Smart TV Market 2018 -2024

Scope of Smart TV Market Reports Smart TV is a technological advancement in traditional television. It is connected TV or hybrid TV that integrated with internet access. It also accompanied by the set-top box. It provides extra ordinary benefits than normal TV include search, browser, share, download, chat, mirroring etc.

Smart TV Market report is segmented on the basis of technology, screen size, end-user and by regional & country level. Based upon technology, global smart TV market is classified as HDTV, Full HDTV, 4K UHD TV and 8K TV. Based upon screen size, global smart TV market is classified as 28 to 40 Inches, 41 to 59 Inches and above 60 Inches. Based upon end-user, global smart TV market is classified as office purpose, home entertainment and educational purpose. The regions covered in this smart TV market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of smart TV is sub divided in to U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Smart TV Market Dynamics

The major driving factor for the global smart TV market is changing lifestyle coupled with advancement in technology. Nevertheless, the commercial sector is showing the higher growth in the global market. Increasing buying power of the people in developing region due to increasing disposable income is also fueling the global smart TV market growth. Changing company strategies to beat their rivals such as collaborations, new product developments, agreements, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, and contracts is expected to foster the global market growth. However, high of the smart TV as compare to normal is likely to hamper the smart TV market during the forecast period. The global smart TV market is expected to expand at a CAGR of around 11% between 2018 and 2024.

Smart TV Market Regional Analysis

North America dominates the market with highest market share due to high and fast adoption of advance technology. Europe is second largest market for Smart TV and it is expected to generate new opportunity with product innovation. Asia Pacific Smart TV market is witnessed with strong growth rate due to increasing disposable income of people and initiatives taken by leading manufacturers in Asia Pacific region.

Smart TV Market Segmentation

By Technology Analysis

HDTV

Full HDTV

4K UHD TV

8K TV

By Screen Size Analysis

28 to 40 Inches

41 to 59 Inches

Above 60 Inches

By End-user Analysis

Office Purpose

Home Entertainment

Educational Purpose

By Regional

North America

U.S.

Mexico

Canada

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Italy

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Latin America

Brazil

The Middle East and Africa

GCC

Africa

Rest of MEA

Smart TV Market Key Players

Logitech International

Sony Corporation

Apple

Yahoo

TCL Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Samsung Electronics

LG Corporation

Onida Electronics

TechniSat Digital

Hong Kong Skyworth Digital Holdings

Toshiba Corporation

Haier Consumer Electronics Group

Videocon Industries, and Vizio, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Microsoft

Intel,

Sharp Corporation

Other

