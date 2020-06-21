2020 Growth: Small Animal Imaging Market 2020 to 2025: Industry Scope of the Research

Global Small Animal Imaging Market Research Report Cover Covid-19 Impact
The ‘Small Animal Imaging market’ research report fabricated by Brand Essence Market Research is an in-depth analysis of the latest trends persuading the business outlook. The report also offers a concise summary of statistics, market valuation, and profit forecast, along with elucidating paradigms of the evolving competitive environment and business strategies enforced by the behemoths of this industry.
Small Animal Imaging Market is growing at the CAGR of 6.91% over the forecast period. Rising number of Pharmaceutical companies and clinical research organizations, increasing applications of in-vivo imaging in pre-clinical research boosting growth of market.
Small animal imaging market report published by the Brandessence Market Research and Consulting Pvt. Ltd. provides the detail information about Small animal imaging market from various aspects. This repost consist of drivers, restrains, Opportunities which help the market to grow over the analysis period and recent trends which supports the growth of market. This repost consist of regional segmentation with type, technology, material and application.Small animal imaging has been known as an important tool in preclinical research. Small animal imaging is used in clinical research for drug improvement. Small animal imaging helps to study the drug valuation on various diseases. The small animal imaging includes whole body scan of small animals. Small animal imaging contains micro CT, micro MRI, digital angiography, micro SPECT, micro PET magnetic particle imaging and x-ray imaging. Growing investment in the development of new diagnostic imaging modalities has poised the growth of market. Such advance imaging technologies can deliver a method to serially evaluate the effect of a specific pharmacologic therapy or genetic mutation. However, high cost of equipment, dearth of skilled research workers might hamper the growth of small animal imaging market. Blooming biopharmaceutical industry focused on novel drug therapies for different chronic diseases requiring many preclinical drug evaluations may offer several lucrative opportunities in forecast period.
Global Small animal imaging market report covers prominent players like Promega Corporation, Inc.; Miltenyi Biotec GmbH; Life Technologies Corporation; FujiFilm Holding Corporation; Siemens AG; Thermo Fisher Scientific; Bruker Corporation; PerkinElmer Inc.; and Aspect Imaging Ltd.
Small Animal Imaging Market Segmentation “
By Devices
Micro-CT Imaging
Micro-MRI Imaging
Micro-PET/SPECT Imaging
Multimodal Imaging
Optical Imaging
Micro-Ultrasound Imaging
Micro-PAT
By Reagents
Computed Tomography (CT) Contrast Reagents
MRI Contrast Reagents
Nuclear Imaging Contrast Reagents
Optical Imaging Contrast Reagents
Ultrasound Contrast Reagents
By Major Application Areas
Oncology
Cardiology
Autoimmune Diseases
Neurology and Psychiatry
Other Applications
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
U.K.
France
Germany
Italy
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
Southeast Asia
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Middle East and Africa
GCC
Africa
Rest of Middle East and Africa
Small Animal Imaging Market Key Players
Promega Corporation, Inc.
Miltenyi Biotec GmbH
Life Technologies Corporation
FujiFilm Holding Corporation
Siemens AG
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Bruker Corporation
