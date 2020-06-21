2020 Growth: Small Animal Imaging Market 2020 to 2025: Industry Scope of the Research

Global Small Animal Imaging Market Research Report Cover Covid-19 Impact

The ‘Small Animal Imaging market’ research report fabricated by Brand Essence Market Research is an in-depth analysis of the latest trends persuading the business outlook. The report also offers a concise summary of statistics, market valuation, and profit forecast, along with elucidating paradigms of the evolving competitive environment and business strategies enforced by the behemoths of this industry.

Small Animal Imaging Market is growing at the CAGR of 6.91% over the forecast period. Rising number of Pharmaceutical companies and clinical research organizations, increasing applications of in-vivo imaging in pre-clinical research boosting growth of market.

Small animal imaging market report published by the Brandessence Market Research and Consulting Pvt. Ltd. provides the detail information about Small animal imaging market from various aspects. This repost consist of drivers, restrains, Opportunities which help the market to grow over the analysis period and recent trends which supports the growth of market. This repost consist of regional segmentation with type, technology, material and application.Small animal imaging has been known as an important tool in preclinical research. Small animal imaging is used in clinical research for drug improvement. Small animal imaging helps to study the drug valuation on various diseases. The small animal imaging includes whole body scan of small animals. Small animal imaging contains micro CT, micro MRI, digital angiography, micro SPECT, micro PET magnetic particle imaging and x-ray imaging. Growing investment in the development of new diagnostic imaging modalities has poised the growth of market. Such advance imaging technologies can deliver a method to serially evaluate the effect of a specific pharmacologic therapy or genetic mutation. However, high cost of equipment, dearth of skilled research workers might hamper the growth of small animal imaging market. Blooming biopharmaceutical industry focused on novel drug therapies for different chronic diseases requiring many preclinical drug evaluations may offer several lucrative opportunities in forecast period.

Global Small animal imaging market report covers prominent players like Promega Corporation, Inc.; Miltenyi Biotec GmbH; Life Technologies Corporation; FujiFilm Holding Corporation; Siemens AG; Thermo Fisher Scientific; Bruker Corporation; PerkinElmer Inc.; and Aspect Imaging Ltd.

Small Animal Imaging Market Segmentation “

By Devices

Micro-CT Imaging

Micro-MRI Imaging

Micro-PET/SPECT Imaging

Multimodal Imaging

Optical Imaging

Micro-Ultrasound Imaging

Micro-PAT

By Reagents

Computed Tomography (CT) Contrast Reagents

MRI Contrast Reagents

Nuclear Imaging Contrast Reagents

Optical Imaging Contrast Reagents

Ultrasound Contrast Reagents

By Major Application Areas

Oncology

Cardiology

Autoimmune Diseases

Neurology and Psychiatry

Other Applications

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

U.K.

France

Germany

Italy

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East and Africa

GCC

Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

Small Animal Imaging Market Key Players

Promega Corporation, Inc.

Miltenyi Biotec GmbH

Life Technologies Corporation

FujiFilm Holding Corporation

Siemens AG

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Bruker Corporation

