2020 Growth: Ride Hailing Market Tendencies, Revenue Forecast and Interesting Opportunities from 2020 to 2025

Global Ride Hailing Market Research Report Cover Covid-19 Impact
The ‘Ride Hailing market’ research report fabricated by Brand Essence Market Research is an in-depth analysis of the latest trends persuading the business outlook. The report also offers a concise summary of statistics, market valuation, and profit forecast, along with elucidating paradigms of the evolving competitive environment and business strategies enforced by the behemoths of this industry.
Ride Hailing Market 2018-2024
Brandessence Market Research is working on a new report titled œRide Hailing Market 2018-2024?. According to the BMRC the ride-hailing market is expected to grow at around USD 260 billion by 2024.
Ride-hailing services has been experiencing significant growth in adoption of services since the Uber started its services in 2009. Although, the sharing of vehicles business models (e.g., car sharing) have been present in the U.S. for more than 16 years, their adoption has been somewhat very limited to niche markets in dense, urban cities or college campuses. Up To date, car sharing has abled to attract more than 2 million members in North America region and almost 5 million globally. On the other hand, this new model of œshared mobility is estimated to have grown to more than 260 million users within its first five-six years.
On the basis of service type, BrandEssence has segmented market into the E-hailing, Car Sharing, Station-Based, Car Rental segment. E-hailing is one of the largest segment in the Ride-hailing services market in terms of value. E-hailing is a process of ordering a car, taxi, or any other form of transportation pick up through a computer or mobile device. E-hailing is the widely used ride-hailing services. The growth of e-hailing is due to its Customer-friendliness and suitability to end-users. Station based is expected fastest growing market in the ride-hailing market due to government incentives and growing consumer preference.
Payment service segment is growing at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period 2018-2024. Generally, ride-hailing service providers use payment gateway for online payment processing. Growing international expansion of ride-hailing service providers and payments in foreign currency is expected to boost the growth of payment service segment during the forecast period. Navigation service segment is one of the largest market segment in the ride-hailing market during the forecast period due to growth rate of user base of ride-hailing services is huge as it is used by both parties such as driver and passenger regarding location and route direction.
Growing needs of personal mobility and cost-effective solution is major reason to make Asia-pacific region one of the largest market in the global ride-hailing market. In addition, urbanization is accelerating E-hailing, Car Sharing, Station-Based and Car Rental segment. North America also expected to show significant CAGR during the forecast period.
Uber Technologies Inc., Delphi Automotive Plc, Denso Corporation, Intel Corporation, and TomTom NV. are some leading industry participants of the ride-hailing market.
Ride Hailing Market Segmentation
By Service Type,
E-hailing
Car Sharing
Station-Based
Car Rental
By Data Service,
Navigation
Information
Payment
Others
By Connectivity Segment,
3G
4G
5G
Wi-Fi
By Vehicle Connectivity Segment,
V2V
V2I
V2P
V2N
By Regional Segment,
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Russia
Germany
France
Turkey
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
Indonesia
South Korea
Rest of APAC
Rest of the World
South Africa
Brazil
MEA
Other Countries
Key Reasons to Purchase:
To gain insightful analyses of the market and a comprehensive understanding of the impact of COVID-19 is likely to have on the Ride Hailing Market during the forecast period between 2020 and 2026, and its commercial landscape
To learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by your competitors and other leading companies
To understand the future outlook and prospects of the Ride Hailing Market post COVID-19
To keep you abreast with the strategies used by other players in the
To understand the changes in rules and regulations in various countries during COVID-19 and its possible effects on the market in the future.
