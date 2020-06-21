2020 Growth: RF Test Equipment Market Overview to 2020 – 2025

Global RF Test Equipment Market Research Report Cover Covid-19 Impact

The ‘RF Test Equipment market’ research report fabricated by Brand Essence Market Research is an in-depth analysis of the latest trends persuading the business outlook. The report also offers a concise summary of statistics, market valuation, and profit forecast, along with elucidating paradigms of the evolving competitive environment and business strategies enforced by the behemoths of this industry.

RF Test Equipment Market was valued at USD xx billion in 2018 and is projected to reach around USD xx billion by 2025, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. The base year considered for the study is 2018 and the forecast period is 2018-2025. Increasing usage of wireless technological systems is expected to grow RF test equipment market.

Scope of Global RF Test Equipment Market Reports “

RF is basically a frequency within the electromagnetic spectrum associated with radio wave propagation. RF testing is carried out in the development and manufacturing of any system containing RF circuits. RF test equipment develop high frequency product applications in various fields include radar, RF power, communication, wireless communication therefore there is a huge demand for RF test equipment in the market. RF test equipment offers the analytic properties and signal generation capabilities needed to overcome certain design challenges. Growing electronics and telecommunication sector has fostered the growth of global RF test equipment market and is anticipated to present optimistic growth in forecast period.

RF Test Equipment Market report is segmented on the basis of type, form factor, frequency, application and by regional & country level. Based upon type, RF test equipment market is segmented into oscilloscopes, signal generators, spectrum analyzers, network analyzers and others (power meters, power sensors, and multimeters). On the basis of form factor, market is segmented into benchtop, portable and modular. Based upon frequency RF Test Equipment market is classified into less than 1 GHz, 1 GHz to 6 GHz and more than 6 GHz. On the basis of application segment RF Test Equipment market is segmented into telecommunications, consumer electronics, automotive, aerospace & defense, industrial, medical and research & education.

The regions covered in this RF Test Equipment Market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, the market of modular construction is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, Middle East Asia (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt) GCC, Africa, etc.

Key Players for Global RF Test Equipment Market Reports-

Some major key players for RF Test Equipment Market National Instruments, Rohde & Schwarz, Fortive, EXFO, Anritsu, Teradyne, Cobham, Yokogawa Electric, Giga-Tronics, B&K Precision and others.

On 9th January, 2017 Germany based Rohde & Schwarz announced the acquisition of DenyAll. DenyAll is a software vendor, an expert in application security, building on 15 years of experience securing web applications and services. DenyAll joins Rohde & Schwarz Cybersecurity, further expanding its current portfolio of network and endpoint security and management solutions, and contributing additional sales and marketing presence. With this acquisition, Rohde & Schwarz strengthens its ability to execute on its objective of becoming the leading European trusted provider of cybersecurity solutions.

Global RF Test Equipment Market Dynamics “

Growth of RF test equipment is primarily driven by some key factors include with the rapid growth of radio technology in the past few years. RF testing is considered as most important tool, this is due to the increase in usage of both cellular communication and wireless technologies such as Zigbee, NFC, Wi-Fi and others. In 2017, near about 9 billion Wi-Fi devices have been used. In addition to this, requirement of numerous telecommunication services are increasing significantly such as radio based communication services for various applications like police, fire departments and satellite communications. Moreover, growing demand for medical devices as well as IOT devices include software, wireless sensors and computer devices are boosting the demand for RF test equipment market. About 85% of companies have focused to produce IoT based services as well as Internet of Things (IoT) is estimated to reach 10 billion devices by 2020. However, the cost of RF test equipment is relatively high to operate complex operations in high frequency product applications can be acting as barrier in the growth of RF test equipment. Integration of product with advanced production test equipment will be revolutionary opportunities of this market.

The RF Test Equipment Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (ROW). Asia Pacific accounted for largest share to dominate the market owing to increasing in population an adoption of wireless technologies, large investments are being made in automotive, defense sector driving the growth of the market in this region. In China, 642 million users are using internet and 22% of users are from three countries including United States, India and Japan. North America holds the second largest market followed by Europe due to increasing R&D activities which is integrated with advanced wireless communication standards such as IoT devices.

Key Benefits for Global RF Test Equipment Market Reports “

Global RF Test Equipment Market report covers in-depth historical and forecast analysis.

Global RF Test Equipment Market research report provides detail information about Market Introduction, Market Summary, Global market Revenue (Revenue USD), Market Drivers, Market Restraints, Market Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, Regional and Country Level.

Global RF Test Equipment Market report helps to identify opportunities in marketplace.

Global RF Test Equipment Market report covers extensive analysis of emerging trends and competitive landscape.

RF Test Equipment Market Revenue (USD Billion) Analysis by Regional and Global, 2019-2025

RF Test Equipment Market Segmentation

By Type

Oscilloscopes

Signal Generators

Spectrum Analyzers

Network Analyzers

Others (Power Meters, Power Sensors, and Multimeters)

By Form Factor

Benchtop

Portable

Modular

By Frequency

Less than 1 GHz

1 GHz to 6 GHz

More than 6 GHz

By Application

Telecommunications

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Industrial

Medical

Research & Education

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Italy

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East and Africa

GCC

Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

RF Test Equipment Market Key Players

National Instruments

Rohde & Schwarz

Fortive

EXFO

Anritsu

Teradyne

Cobham

Yokogawa Electric

Giga-Tronics

B&K Precision

Others

