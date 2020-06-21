2020 Growth: Packaging Testing Market 2020 | Scope of Current and Future Industry 2025

Global Packaging Testing Market Research Report Cover Covid-19 Impact

The ‘Packaging Testing market’ research report fabricated by Brand Essence Market Research is an in-depth analysis of the latest trends persuading the business outlook. The report also offers a concise summary of statistics, market valuation, and profit forecast, along with elucidating paradigms of the evolving competitive environment and business strategies enforced by the behemoths of this industry.

Packaging Testing Market was valued at USD 8543.0 Million in 2018 and is projected to reach around USD 19483.9 Million by 2025, at a CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period. Increasing buyer demand for flexible and transportable packaging is driving the demand for packaging testing.

Packaging testing report published by the Brandessence Market Research and Consulting Pvt. Ltd. provides the detail information about Packaging testing from various aspects. This report consists of drivers, challenges and opportunities which help the market to grow over the analysis period and recent trends which supports the growth of market. This report consists of regional segmentation with product type and applications.

Packaging testing is the processes of testing the performance of a packaging design before starting transport processes. This includes packaging materials, packaging components, primary packages, transport containers, and unit loads, as well as the related processes. Packaging tests help to guarantee that packaging needs are met or not, that™s depend up on the product type and also the modes of transportation which will be used. Decisions regarding transportation methods directly affect the choice of packaging solutions.

Growing demand for packaged products due to the growth of the FMCG industry drivers the market growth. Additionally, increase in the requirement for durable products, and rising ecommerce business such factor drives the market growth. Furthermore, increasing awareness among the manufacturers about the importance of testing on supply chain and distribution, through the delivery process, to point of sale, and beyond to customer use is also anticipated to foster the growth of packaging testing market. However, high cost of such technology may restrain the packaging testing market growth. In spite of that, the technological developments to enhance the testing speed and developing the portable & automated testing techniques can provide new growth opportunities for market players in this market.

Some major key players for global packaging testing market are SGS S.A., TUV SUD AG, MerieuxNutriSciences Corporation, OthIntertek Group Plc., Eurofins Scientific SE, Bureau Veritas SA and others.

By Type

Physical

Chemical

Microbiological

By Material Type

Glass

Plastic

Paper & paperboard

Metal

Others

By Technology

Physical tests

Spectroscopy & photometric-based

Chromatography-based

Others

By End-Use Industry

Food & beverage

Agrochemicals

Pharmaceuticals

Personal care

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK.

France

Germany

Italy

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East and Africa

GCC

Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

