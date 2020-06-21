2020 Growth: Mosquito Repellent Market 2020 – Key Stakeholders, Subcomponent Manufacturers, Industry Association 2025

Global Mosquito Repellent Market Research Report Cover Covid-19 Impact

The ‘Mosquito Repellent market’ research report fabricated by Brand Essence Market Research is an in-depth analysis of the latest trends persuading the business outlook. The report also offers a concise summary of statistics, market valuation, and profit forecast, along with elucidating paradigms of the evolving competitive environment and business strategies enforced by the behemoths of this industry.

Mosquito Repellent Market 2018-2024

The forecast period 2018-2024 is expected to show significant growth in Global Mosquito Repellent Market. There will be a new resurgence in the sales and utilisation of mosquito repellent product. Are you ready to cope up with growing market? No, then have a look at our report overview and send your query to us.

Our report studies global mosquito repellent market and covers historical and forecast data for application, regional and country level.

A mosquito repellent is a substance put on skin, fabrics, or different surfaces which demoralizes mosquitoes from landing or creeping on that surface. The wide assortment of natural substance and chemical based mosquito repellents are being utilized to keep the mosquitoes away and avoid mosquito-borne infections, for example, malaria, dengue, chikungunya, yellow fever, Zika infection, and others.

Mosquito Repellent market report covers top players like,

Dabur International

Coghlans Ltd

Enesis Group,

Godrej Household Products Ltd

Jyothi Laboratories

PIC Corporation

Quantum Health

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

SC Johnson & Sons Inc

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc

Others

Along with these leading players, there are number of other small and mid-sized players who are coming with huge investment and innovative product launch in the mosquito repellent industry.

We have segmented global mosquito repellent market as follows,

Mosquito Repellent Market by Product Type,

Coil

Cream & Oil

Mat

Spray

Vaporizer

Other products

Mosquito Repellent Market by Distribution Channels,

Large retail stores

Small retail stores

Specialty stores

Online

Based in product segment, in 2016, the demand of mosquito repellent was dominated by coil segment. It accounted for the major revenue shares of the Mosquito Repellent market. It is due to the large use by the middle and lower income groups in the rural and developing areas. The increasing demand for Cream & oil due to their availability with herbal ingredients, will drive the growth of the Mosquito Repellent market in coming years.

Mosquito Repellent Market by Region

North America

U.S.

Mexico

Canada

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Italy

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Latin America

Brazil

The Middle East and Africa

GCC

Africa

Our new report discusses issues and events affecting the Mosquito Repellent market.

The report covers discussions and qualitative analyses:

The strong growth of Mosquito Repellent market

Trends toward Mosquito Repellent market

