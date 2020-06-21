2020 Growth: Migraine Drugs Market 2020 Sales Revenue Analysis, Major Manufacturers Performance, Industry Share and Forecast 2025

Global Migraine Drugs Market Research Report Cover Covid-19 Impact

Migraine Drugs Market is valued around USD 1851.23 Million in 2018 and expected to reach USD 2375.62 Million by 2025 with the CAGR of 3.37% over the forecast period. Increased prevalence of migraine and increased awareness among people are the key drivers for Global Migraine Drugs Market.

Migraine Drugs market report published by the Brandessence Market Research and Consulting Pvt. Ltd. provides the detail information about migraine drugs market from various aspects. This report consists of drivers, restrains, Opportunities which help the market to grow over the analysis period and recent trends which support the growth of market. This report consists of regional segmentation with drug type, route of administration, distribution channel.

Migraine is a neurological disorder which leads to severe headache coupled with nausea, vomiting and disturbed vision. It is most common in females as compared to males. Severe pain in head can be triggered by any means such as light, medicines, salty food, hormonal changes and others. In migraine, headache starts from one side of the head and slowly travels around the other side. There is no solitary cure for migraines. Treatment is aimed at preventing a full-blown attack, and alleviating the symptoms that occur. These symptoms are relieved by different drugs available in the market. Significant rise in prevalence of migraine around the world has augmented the growth of migraine drugs market.

There are various factors driving the growth of the migraine drugs market, one of the major factors driving the growth of this market is increase in the prevalence of migraine. As per the Migraine Trust Organization report, Migraine is the third most common disease in the world with an estimated global prevalence of 14.7%. Furthermore, increased demand of better treatment and technological advancement led to the development of patches for the management of the migraine are expected to fuel the growth of migraine drugs market over the forecast period. Moreover, increasing awareness among people is also expected to support the growth of migraine drugs market. However, easy availability of generics, over the counter drugs and side effects associated with the migraine drugs are expected inhibit the growth of migraine drugs market over the forecast period.

Global migraine drugs market report covers prominent players like AstraZeneca Plc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc., Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Eli Lilly & Co., Allergan Plc., Novartis AG, Merck & Co., Inc., Valeant Pharmaceutical International, Inc., Eisai Co., Ltd., Janssen Pharmaceutical Company (Johnson & Johnson), Pfizer, Inc., Zosano Pharma Corporation, Avanir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and others.

By Drug Class Analysis

Abortive Medicine

Preventive Medicine

By Route of Administration Analysis

Oral

Injection

Others

By Distribution Channel Analysis

Hospital-based Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Other

By Region

North America

S.

Canada

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Italy

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East and Africa

GCC

Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

