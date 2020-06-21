2020 Growth: Lithium-Ion Battery Materials Market 2020-2025 : Regional markets, Technology, Types, and Applications

Global Lithium-Ion Battery Materials Market Research Report Cover Covid-19 Impact

The ‘Lithium-Ion Battery Materials market’ research report fabricated by Brand Essence Market Research is an in-depth analysis of the latest trends persuading the business outlook. The report also offers a concise summary of statistics, market valuation, and profit forecast, along with elucidating paradigms of the evolving competitive environment and business strategies enforced by the behemoths of this industry.

Lithium Ion Battery Materials Market is valued at USD 10.75 Billion in 2018 and expected to reach USD 16.14 Billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 15.1% over the forecast period “ Increasing demand of Li-ion batteries for consumer electronics is key growth driving factor the Lithium-Ion Battery Materials Market.

Lithium-Ion battery materials market report published by the Brandessence Market Research and Consulting Pvt. Ltd. provides the detail information about Lithium-Ion Battery Materials market from various aspects. This report consists of drivers, challenges and opportunities which help the market to grow over the analysis period and recent trends which supports the growth of market. This report consists of regional segmentation with product type and applications.

A rechargeable lithium-ion battery Materials is a type of rechargeable battery in which lithium ions goes from the negative electrode to the positive electrode during discharge and back when charging. These are commonly used as rechargeable batteries for portable electronics, due to properties like high energy density, tiny memory effect and low self-discharge. The main component that is used commonly in these batteries is lithium cobalt oxide which provides high energy density but with safety risks. Lithium iron phosphate, lithium ion manganese oxide battery, and lithium nickel manganese cobalt oxide provide lower energy density but longer lives and less possibility of fire or explosion which are widely used for electric tools, medical equipment, and other roles.

The demand of consumer electronics such as laptops, tablets, smart phones, consoles is increasing rapidly among consumers and most of these devices need high performance and low self-discharge batteries which is fulfilled by Li-ion Batteries resulting in growing lithium ion battery market. The strict policies of the government implied on exhaust standards to reduce polluting factors and protect the environment propels the automotive companies to invest on electronics vehicles which further supplement the growth of the global lithium-ion market in the years to come. Escalating number of solar and wind projects worldwide is also anticipated to increase the demand for rechargeable lithium ion battery market. The main restraining factor of this market is, Lithium-ion batteries can be a safety hazard since they contain a flammable electrolyte and may be kept pressurized.

Lithium-Ion Battery Materials Market Analysis

Lithium-Ion Battery Materials Market Revenue (USD Billion) Analysis by Regional and Global, 2019-2025

Lithium-Ion Battery Materials Market Segmentation “

By Type

Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt

Lithium Iron Phosphate

Lithium Cobalt Oxide

Lithium Titanate Oxide

Lithium Manganese Oxide

Lithium Nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide

By Component

Cathode,

Anode,

Electrolytic Solution

Others

By End-User Type

Consumer Electronics

Marine

Aerospace Defense

Medical

Automotive

Industrial

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

U.K.

France

Germany

Italy

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East and Africa

GCC

Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

Lithium-Ion Battery Materials Market Key Players

Automotive Energy Supply Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Samsung SDI Co. Ltd.

Toshiba Corporation

Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd.

China BAK Battery Co. Ltd.

GS Yuasa International Ltd.

Tesla

Johnson Controls International Plc.

Saft Batteries

BYD Company Ltd.

