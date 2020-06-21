2020 Growth: Lingerie Market 2020 – Key Regions, Company Profile, Opportunity and Challenge 2025

Global Lingerie Market Research Report Cover Covid-19 Impact

The ‘Lingerie market’ research report fabricated by Brand Essence Market Research is an in-depth analysis of the latest trends persuading the business outlook. The report also offers a concise summary of statistics, market valuation, and profit forecast, along with elucidating paradigms of the evolving competitive environment and business strategies enforced by the behemoths of this industry.

Lingerie Market 2018-2024

The forecast period 2018-2024 is expected to show noticeable growth in global lingerie market. There will be a new resurgence in the sales and utilization of lingerie. Are you ready to cope up with growing market? No, then have a look at our report overview and send your query to us.

Lingerie is a women™s clothing specifically include undergarments. Generally, material used for making lingerie™s are lightweight, stretchy, smooth for instance, silk, satin, Lycra, charmeuse, chiffon. Wearing a stylist and different shape lingerie is becoming a new fashion trend now days. There are different types of clothing comes under lingerie such as bra, panties, Shape Wear, sleepwear™s among others.

Our report studies global lingerie market and covers historical and forecast data for application, regional and country.

Lingerie Market Report Covers Top Players Like,

Jockey International Inc.

Hanes

Groupe Chantelle

LVMH

L Brands Inc.

MAS Holdings Limited

Ann Summers

Marks and Spencer

PV H Corporation

LISE CHARMEL

Maison Lejaby

Wolf Lingerie

Others

Along with these leading players, there are number of other small and mid-sized players who are coming with huge investment and launching a trendy lingerie.

We have segmented global Lingerie Market as follows,

Lingerie Market by Product,

Bra

knickers & Panties

Lounge Wear

Shape Wear

Others

Lingerie Market by Distribution Channel,

Online Stores

Store Fronts

Lingerie Market by Region

North America

U.S.

Mexico

Canada

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Italy

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Latin America

Brazil

The Middle East and Africa

GCC

Africa

Rest of MEA

Our new report discusses issues and events affecting the Lingerie Market.

The report covers discussions and qualitative analyses:

Fashion Trends toward Lingerie Market

The Evolution & Growth of Lingerie Market in India

Market Drivers

Benefit in maintaining body brush

Booming digitalization coupled with growing e-commerce

Market Restraints

Brands with high cost

Opportunity

Increasing influence towards branded items

