2020 Growth: Insomnia Market 2020 to 2025: Industry Scope of the Research

The 'Insomnia market' research report fabricated by Brand Essence Market Research is an in-depth analysis of the latest trends persuading the business outlook.

Globally, around 30% of the population suffers from insomnia and 40% to 60% geriatric people suffer from insomnia. According to the American Academy of Sleep Medicine, every night millions of people in the U.S. struggle to fall asleep. Insomnia can have a harmful impact on human health like increasing depression and high blood pressure. Symptoms of Insomnia are like Fatigue, Inability to focus or concentrate, Poor memory, Mood disturbance, etc.

Our report studies global Insomnia market and covers historical & forecast data for product type, therapy type, regional and country level segmentation.

This global Insomnia market report covers top players like,

Merck & Co. Inc.

Sanofi, Pfizer, Inc.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd.

Purdue Pharmaceuticals L.P.

Eisai, Co. Ltd.

Meda Consumer Healthcare Inc.

Pernix Therapeutics

Vanda Pharmaceuticals

ECR Pharmaceuticals

Others

Along with these leading players, there is the number of other small and mid-sized players who are coming with huge investment and innovative product launch in the Insomnia industry.

We have segmented global Insomnia market as follows,

Global Insomnia Market by Product Type,

Prescription Sleep Aids

OTC Sleep Aids

Others

Based upon application segment, Prescription Sleep Aids product type segment has the significant market share in the historic year and it is expected to maintain its dominance in the forecast period.

Global Insomnia Market by Therapy Type,

Non-pharmacological Therapy

Pharmacological Therapy

Based upon application segment, Non-pharmacological Therapy Aids Therapy type segment has significant market share in historic year and it is expected to maintain its dominance in forecast period.

Global Insomnia Market by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

The Middle East and Africa

The strong growth of Insomnia market

Trends toward Insomnia market

Increasing Prevalence of Insomnia

